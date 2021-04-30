IPL 2021: MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Team News: Chennai Super Kings

CSK are seated at the top of the table due to the fantastic performances in the last five games. The MS Dhoni-led side lost their season opener to Delhi Capitals but haven't looked back ever since.

The Yellow Brigade has only gone from strength to strength in the next five games and ended up winning all five.

In the last league game, MS Dhoni and his band defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis slammed half-centuries as CSK easily overhauled the target of 172 in the run chase.

CSK once again included Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali in the playing XI and the duo performed well. Against a balanced side like Mumbai, CSK would look for a better show from its bowlers.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran's good form bodes well for the side and they would be looking for another impressive show against Mumbai. Dhoni's men seem well settled and the skipper may not tinker with the playing eleven against Mumbai, except for the forced change.

Team News: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai too lost their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chepauk track didn't suit them as they won the next two games and suffered consecutive defeats in the last two matches in Chennai.

MI, however, secured an emphatic over Rajasthan Royals in their very first match at Feroz Shah Kotla and that would have given them a lot of confidence.

Against Royals at Kotla, was a clinical finish for Rohit and his band. Quinton de Kock's return to form and leg spinner Rahul Chahar getting better with every passing game comes as a major relief to the side.

But their middle-order hasn't yet performed well and they would be aiming to put their best foot forward against a quality CSK side. Against Rajasthan, the top-order did the job for them and the middle-order at Kotla wasn't tested but against CSK they might face a stiffer challenge.

The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile did well against the Royals and they would be raring to come all guns blazing against CSK's batting line-up.

Playing XIs:

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

Dream11 top picks for the match:

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah