IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Stats and Records preview: Rohit, Krunal, Raina approach milestones

Rohit Sharma-led MI and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK head into the match after identical seven-wicket wins over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively and both teams would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians have won 3 of their 6 matches so far this campaign with victories coming over RR, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while they have lost to the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Meanwhile, table-toppers CSK have been a force to reckon with this season, having won five of their six games with their solitary defeat coming against DC. MS Dhoni's men have beaten RCB, KKR, RR, PBKS and SRH.

In the head to head battle between the two multi-time champions, MI have beaten CSK in 18 of their 30 meetings so far in IPL. And, in the mosr recent encounter between the two sides, Mumbai Indians avenged IPL 2020 campaign opening loss with a thumping 10-wicket win aagainst CSK.

While both teams aim for a win at the Kotla, some players are closing in on personal milestones heading into Saturday's Clasico of IPL.

Here mykhel takes a look at the players appraoaching milestones ahead of MI vs CSK 2021:

- Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma needs one win to overtake overtake Gautam Gambhir (71 wins) as captain in IPL. MS Dhoni leads the list with 115 wins as captain in the Indian Premier League.

- CSK veteran batsman Suresh Raina will make his 200th IPL appearance today and will become only the 4th player after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to reach the landmark.

- Rohit Sharma (5445) needs 64 runs to overtake David Warner (5447), Suresh Raina (5489) and Shikhar Dhawan (5508) respectively to take the second spot in the IPL run-scorers list. Virat Kohli leads the list with 6076 runs.

- Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma also needs 4 more sixes to complete 400 sixes in the T20 cricket (overall).

- CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who claimed his 50th wicket in IPL earlier this season, is set to make his 50th IPL appearance for Chennai Super Kings.

- Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan needs 35 runs to reach the milestone of 1000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians.

- MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs 1 wicket to complete 50 wickets in IPL.

- MI pacer Trent Boult is two scalps away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

- Dwayne Bravo (156 IPL wickets) needs 1 more wicket to overtake Piyush Chawla and become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Lasith Malinga currently leads the list with 170 wickets, while Amit Mishra is second with 166 wickets.