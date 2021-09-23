Cricket
IPL 2021: MI vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Karthik, Rohit, Hardik approach big milestones

IPL 2021: MI vs KKR Stats Preview
Abu Dhabi, September 23 Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Thursday (September 23). This will be a crucial match for both Mumbai and Kolkata as it will give a hint of the future path they might take in the tournament.

Mumbai will be anxiously waiting for an update on the availability of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as both of them were missed the match against Chennai Super Kings. However, coach Mahela Jayawardene had indicated that both Rohit and Hardik are available for selection for the match against the Knight Riders.

As with any other match, this one too will offer MI and KKR players to go past some milestones. Here are a few of them.

1. The standing of MI, KKR

Mumbai Indians are still holding on to their 4th place in the IPL 2021points table with 8 points but a defeat today can push them down the order. KKR also has 8 points but they are behind MI on the net run rate. A win can push them to the 4th slot. So, in that context, both the teams will vie intensely for a win as an adverse result can hinder their chances, even at a later stage.

2. MI vs KKR head to head record

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other on 28 occasions in the Indian Premier League. The MI have a massive upper hand winning 22 games while the Kolkatans have managed to win just 6 games. The last time the two teams met in the first leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai defeated the Knight Riders by 10 runs.

3. MI, KKR the last five match results

In the last five matches the Knight Riders have won 2 and lost three and the latest win came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mumbai too offer a very similar record as the defending champions won two matches out of their last five matches. They made a shaky start to the second phase of IPL 2021 when Chennai Super Kings went past them by 20 runs. Who will enhance their record today? Only time will tell.

4. Approaching milestones in KKR vs MI match

1. MI captain Rohit Sharma needs 20 runs to complete 5500 runs in IPL. Whether he plays today or not is different issue but it cannot be denied that Rohit is a very prolific batsmen for MI.

2. The Knight Riders senior batsman and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 54 runs more to complete 4000 runs in the IPL.

3. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs 5 sixes for completing 100 sixes in the IPL and join some elite names like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

4. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs 1 wicket to reach 50 wickets for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The left-arm spinner might just relish the slowness of the surface.

5. The Knight Riders veteran stumper Dinesh Karthik (114 catches) needs one more catch to achieve the feat of the most catches by a wicketkeeper in the IPL.

Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
