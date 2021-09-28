IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Stats and Records preview: Gayle, Rohit, De Kock close in on milestones

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians head into Tuesday's clash on the back of three successive defeats in the UAE leg, while Punjab Kings ended their two match losing streak with a morale boosting win in their recent outing in IPL 2021.

Seventh-placed MI, who lost to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the first two matches of the second phase, suffered a collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their chase of 166 and lost the match by 54 runs.

IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible 11, Match prediction

Fifth-placed PBKS, on the other hand, wiped out their defeats to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals by defending a paltry total of 125 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim a 5 run win.

In the head-to-head battle, MI hold a slight edge over PBKS with 14 wins in 27 meetings between the two franchises so far in IPL. In the reverse fixture of IPL 2021, PBKS defeated MI by 9 wickets, chasing 132 with 14 balls to spare.

In the last five meetings, KL Rahul's PBKS have won three encounters including a double super over finish at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai during IPL 2020 in UAE.

But Rohit Sharma's MI side defeated PBKS in the reverse fixture at the same venue where Tuesday's match will take place - Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabai - registering a 48 runs victory after defending a score of 191.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai are locked in a four-way battle for a play-off spot with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are all on eight points. And tonight's match will be a four-pointer as MI and PBKS look to stay in the play-off race.

Ahead of Tuesday's double-header, myKhel takes a quick look at the stats and the players closing in on milestones heading into MI vs PBKS 2021:

▶ Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle is 36 runs away from completing 5000 runs in IPL. In doing so, the West Indian T20 superstar will become the seventh player overall and third overseas player to achieve this feat.

▶ Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is 2 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is two big hits away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is five big hits away from 100 sixes in IPL and 9 boundaries away from 100 IPL fours.

▶ Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been wicket-less in the last seven matches, is 1 scalp away from 50 IPL wickets.

▶ Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) has picked up five wickets in power play in the current edition of the Indian Premier League; only Deepak Chahar (9) has picked more in this phase of an innings in the tournament.

▶ Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) has struck a boundary once every 15 balls in the current edition of the Indian Premier League, the poorest rate for any batsman this season (min. balls faced 50).

▶ Punjab Kings have dismissed opponent players via run-out twice in the current edition of the Indian Premier League, the least among all teams this season.

▶ Mumbai Indians have lost 13 games against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, the joint most against any team in the tournament; they have lost 13 matches against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as well.

▶ Mumbai Indians have lost each of their last two games against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, the last time that Mumbai lost three in a row against the Kings was between the 2008-09 season.