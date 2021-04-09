IPL 2021: MI vs RCB: Toss report: Virat Kohli opts to bowl, five players make debut

RCB will miss the services of Devdutt Padikkal as he has just recovered from Covid 19 while Mumbai will not have Quinton de Kock, who is under quarantine after joining the team a day ago from South Africa.

"It's unbelievable, bit of a mini break helped me I guess to win a toss. Going to bowl first. They're a side who likes chasing. Good chance for us to get onto the park and create some intensity. With the balance we have this year we can do both, but have to understand who you're playing against," said Kohli at the toss to the host broadcaster.

"We understand with the depth they have, they are never out of the game. Bowling first was a no-brainer for us. Every year IPL has a different energy, a different vibe. It's high intensity. Playing for the same franchise has been an honour for me. Loyalty is a big thing for me. Dubai was great as well, but this just feels like home. Great feeling to be playing in our stadiums and for people to watch in prime time. Three guys making their debut: Maxwell, Jamieson, Christian is back after eight years for the same franchise. Rajat Patidar too makes debut," said Kohli.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We would've fielded first as well. But as a team we've batted well over the years, bat well in the powerplay and set the game up for the big hitters. The entire pitch has been changed. Recently we played a couple of Tests here. Need to do what we do as a team, put our best foot forward. For us it's a fresh year, don't need to look at what's happened in the past. Important for us to start well which we haven't done in this tournament.

"The last game we played was the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. We made only two changes from that line-up. De Kock is in quarantine, so he isn't available. Chris Lynn will make debut. We have a six foot eight inch South African, Marco Jensen too is making debut."

Playing 11s: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.