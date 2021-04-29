IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match 24 Highlights: Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar help Mumbai register emphatic win

New Delhi, April 29: Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for a change in their fortune with the change of venue as they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday (April 29).
The Rohit Sharma-led side will have its task cut out against Rajasthan Royals - who surprisingly have a good win record against MI in the last three years. The past record and the fact that Rajasthan are coming from a win would certainly be on the minds of MI players.
Mumbai are coming after suffering back-to-back two defeats in the Chennai leg and would be eager to make amends to start afresh at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Sanju Samson, the losing captain: Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely (with the bat), but didn't finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend. It was a good wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and they (MI) batted really well, as a team, we will need to score more runs as a batting group. Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket - that's all one should do.
It's all over! Pollard hits the winning boundary and Mumbai Indians register a convincing 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Kotla. Mumbai Indians have come on the winning track and the change of venue came in MI's favour.
Four! QDK welcomes Mustafizur Rahman with a boundary over mid-off and MI now require 5 runs to win.
16 runs leaked by Morris from his over. MI reach 163/3 in 18 overs.
Four leg byes... Unlucky... Four extra runs into MI's account.
Four! Now Pollard hits a boundary towards mid-on.
SIX!!! Chris Morris bowls his final over and Pollard welcomes him with a maximum over long-off.
After 17 overs, Mumbai Indians reach 147/3. 25 needed off 18 balls.
Wicket! Krunal Pandya (39) has been clean bowled by Mustafizur as he gets an edge and the ball hits the stumps. MI - 146/3 in 16.4 overs.
After 16 overs, Mumbai Indians reach 140/2, they need 32 off 24 balls. With plenty of wickets in hand, it is going to be a cakewalk for MI.
12 runs came from that over bowled by Tewatia.
SIX!! Krunal Pandya starts the new over with a bang as he hammers Tewatia for a biggie.
Dropped! Yashasvi Jaiswal fails to hold on to Quinton de Kock's uncontrolled shot at mid-off running backwards. Nevertheless, it was a brilliant effort from the youngster.
MI 111/2 after 13 overs. Royals need to pick up a wicket.
Four! Glorious drive from Krunal and he ends Unadkat's over with a boundary. MI - 106/2 in 12 overs.
FIFTY!!! Quinton de Kock has brought up his 15th IPL fifty and the first of this edition with a quick single off Unadkat. He's taken just 35 deliveries.
Mumbai Indians reach 97/2 after 11 overs.
Halfway through the innings and MI have reached 87/2.
Wicket! Suryakumar Yadav (16) is being caught by Jos Buttler. Chris Morris gets another breakthrough for his team. MI - 83/2 after 9.2 overs.
MI reach 83/1 after 9 overs.
Four! Short-pitched delivery from Unadkat and QDK guides it towards square-leg.
After 8 overs, Mumbai Indians reach 71/1. RR lost their DRS as well in that over as they went upstairs to review the LBW appeal against QDK. Ultra-edge confirmed the on-field umpire was right. There was an edge and the review lost.
Four! SKY cuts Mustafizur and the ball races towards third man region for a boundary. It was in the air for some time.
Four! Third boundary of the over and this time it was QDK who played a brilliant reverse sweep and gets a boundary. 14 runs came from that over. MI - 63/1 after 7 overs.
Four!! This time SKY cuts Tewatia and gets a boundary towards extra-cover and gets a boundary
Four! Inside-out shot from Suryakumar Yadav and he gets off the mark in style.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma gives a simple catch to Sakariya at mid-on and Morris gets the breakthrough RR were looking for. This was against the flow of the play. MI - 49/1 after 6 overs.
Four! QDK gets a boundary towards fine leg.
SIX!! Chris Morris is brought in the attack in the final over of the powerplay and QDK pulls him for a maximum.
Mumbai Indians reach 36/0 after 5 overs.
SIX!! Bowled into the slot by Unadkat and Rohit Sharma pulls him over mid-wicket.
13 runs came from that over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman and Mumbai reach 27 in 4 overs. Rohit - 5* & De Kock - 21* are present in the middle.
Four, SIX!! Quinton de Kock welcomes Mustafizur Rahman with a boundary and a maximum. He's in a mood to send a statement today after a flurry of dismal shows.
Four! Brilliantly timed by Quinton de Kock towards covers. Just a gentle drive. This is the first boundary of MI innings
Jaydev Unadkat bowls the second over for Rajasthan Royals.
Tidy first over from Sakariya. MI - 4/0 in the run chase of 172.
2! Rohit gets off the mark straight away as he gets a double off Sakariya.
Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are in the middle to chase a total for the first time in this edition. Chetan Sakariya to start with the new ball for RR.
Jos Buttler: Not a bad score. We're hoping for a minimum of 180 with the start we got and the wickets in hand. Nice to be able to get a partnership going. Credit to Mumbai, they bowled pretty well in the end. Different bounce - playing at the Wankhede and coming here. Lot skiddier and low bounce. Plenty of opportunities for us to defend this score. Challenging (facing Bumrah with the new ball). Batting first, wanted to assess conditions. As a side we've lost wickets in the powerplay in the previous games. Just execution. If we execute our plans, be good in the field, we can defend the score.
Brian Lara on Star Sports believes Royals are 20-25 runs short from the kind of start they had.
Four! A brilliant boundary down the ground by Miller and with that shot RR's innings comes to an end for 171/4.
Four! Inside-edge and a welcome boundary for Riyan Parag on the very first delivery from NCN.
Jasprit Bumrah finishes with impressive figures of 4-0-15-1. 10 dot balls and just a boundary conceded from MI's death overs specialist. RR reach 159/4 in 19 overs.
Bumrah #outstanding #MIvsRR— Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 29, 2021
Wicket! Shivam Dube (35) has been caught and bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Finally, a wicket for Bumrah. RR - 158/4 in 18.5 overs.
SIX!! Brilliant shot from Shivam Dube. He ends Boult's over with a maximum over mid-wicket. RR - 155/3 in 18 overs.
Bowled him!! Sanju Samson (42 off 27) has been dismissed by Trent Boult by a brilliant yorker. RR - 148/3 in 17.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah at his miserly best as he concedes just 5 from his third over. Royals reach 145/2 after 17 overs. RR batsmen will have to score big in the next three overs.
50-run partnership between Dube and Samson for the third wicket off 41 deliveries.
After 16 overs, RR reach 140/2. The partnership between Samson and Dube is worth 49.
Four, Four! Samson hits Boult for back-to-back boundaries. He's trying to cut loose and RR would need more of those to get to a decent total.
After 15 overs, RR reach 126/2 against MI. Samson and Dube have put on a 34-stand off 30 balls.
SIX!! Shivam Dube pulls Jayant Yadav and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. RR need more of these shots.
RR reach 113/2 after 14 overs. Rahul Chahar finishes his quota of 4 overs with 2/23. Royals will have to explode from now on to post a decent total against MI.
Nine runs from NCN's third over as Samson and Dube look to get a move on. RR - 109/2 after 13 overs.
Four! Powerfully hit by Shivam Dube towards long-off and he gets a boundary off against NCN.
100 up for Royals in 12 overs. They have lost 2 wickets in the process. Captain Sanju Samson is in the middle and he'll have to take his team to a respectable total.
Four! Shivam Dube gets off the mark as he hits Rahul Chahar over mid-on and gets a boundary.
Brilliant over from NCN as he concedes just 1 from it. RR - 92/1 after 11 overs.
Wicket! Yashasvi Jaiswal too departs after getting off to a good start. He gives a simple return catch to Rahul Chahar for 32. RR - 91/2 after 10 overs.
SIX!! Yashasvi hits Rahul Chahar over long-on for a maximum. Brilliantly timed from the youngster and he gets the reward.
Four! Sanju gets another boundary towards mid-wicket and ends Krunal's over with 12 off it. RR - 83/1 after 9 overs.
Four! Lofted shot from Sanju off Krunal Pandya and gets a boundary over mid-wicket.
Four! Sanju Samson gets off the mark on the very first ball.
Wicket!! Jos Buttler (41) didn't last long as he tried to go after Rahul Chahar again but failed to read the ball and missed it completely and Quinton de Kock collects the ball easily and stumped the English opener. RR - 66/1.
SIX!! Jos Buttler is looking in a different mood as he pulls Rahul Chahar over mid-wicket for a maximum.
SIX!! Jos Buttler hits Jayant over long-on for a flat six.
Jayant starts for Mumbai Indians after the powerplay.
14 runs came from that NCN over and this has been a fine start for RR in the powerplay. After 6 overs, they reach 47/0. Jaiswal - 29* off 11. Buttler - 26* off 25.
Four!! Brave shot from Yashasvi as he hits NCN over mid-off boundary.
Nathan Coulter-Nile bows the final over of the powerplay for Mumbai.
4,6! Jos Buttler breaks the shackles and hits a four and a six towards the long-on region off Jayant Yadav. Good over from RR's perspective. RR - 33/0 after 5 overs.
SIX!! First maximum of the innings for Buttler as he dispatches Jayant over mid-on for a biggie.
Four! Buttler charges down the ground and hits Jayant over mid-on for a boundary.
Jayant Yadav is brought in the attack and Jos Buttler looks to attack him immediately. He gets a thick edge as the ball sails just over Rahul Chahar at fine leg. Lucky...
0,0,0,0,1,0! Just a single came from Jasprit Bumrah's second over and RR reach 20/0 after 4 overs. Tight start from MI pacers so far.
RR reach 19/0 after 3 overs. Cautious start for the Royals after being invited to bat first.
Four! First boundary for Jaiswal as he pulls Boult and gets his first four of the innings. He was not in control of that shot though but the ball landed in no man's land.
6 runs came from Bumrah's first over and RR reach 11/0 after 2 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah bowls the second over for MI.
Mumbai Indians have only taken three Powerplay Wickets so far in their first five #IPL2021 matches.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2021
Only Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken fewer (2).#MIvRR
Probing first over from Boult comes to an end as he concedes just a single after that unlucky boundary on the first delivery. RR - 5/0 after 1st over.
Four! Jos Buttler gets an edge off Boult and the ball races towards fine leg for a boundary. Buttler off the mark.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are in the middle to start innings for RR. Trent Boult starts with the new ball for MI.
The temperature at Kotli is 43* Celsius but it feels like 45* and it's going to be tough adjusting to the sweltering heat.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. The pitch looks alright, looks a good pitch, better than Chennai. Looking to chase the total. This looks much better. We want to play fearless cricket, hopefully the guys take the responsibility. Ishan is out and Nathan Coulter Nile is in. You got to pick your best XI and find the right balance as well. I think looking at the conditions and opposition we have picked our best XI.
Toss: Rohit Sharma has won the toss elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the day game in Delhi.
Ajit Agarkar with the pitch report: "Like we saw yesterday, it's a good surface. There is a good covering of grass and we've seen over the years that whenever the pitches here have grass, it tends to play well. The groundsmen are constantly watering it due to the heat so might start a bit tacky but should get better and better as the game progresses. Teams might prefer chasing due to this reason."
RR edit on match day!
Diving into matchday...in the capital. Let’s go! 👊🏼💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #MIvRR | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/O02rjzzGNX— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
Mumbai Indians' supporters are ready and rooting for their team on match day.
Time to take out your flags and get MATCH READY 😎💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MIKhelTakaTak https://t.co/i92SgSJ2LC— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
This is how MI has performed in Delhi in the past!
Take a look at our record at the Arun Jaitley 🏟️ in the latest edition of #MI Rewind ⏪#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MIvRR #IPL2021 #KhelTakaTak pic.twitter.com/RpJsHqIX18— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match number 24 in IPL 2021. Both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals would be eager to win this game in the hot Delhi afternoon.
Led by young Sanju Samson, Rajasthan have been struggling with their form in the tournament. The team has won two out of five games and face the five-time champions in their next game. However, they are coming from a clinical 6-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders. That will would give them a lot of confidence but defeating Mumbai would require a combined team effort from the Men In Pink.
The head-to-head between the two teams is interesting as both the teams have won an equal number of contests. Out of 23 matches played between these two teams, 11 have resulted in a winning cause and they've lost as many. Since IPL 2018, the Royals have defeated Mumbai in 5 games out of 6 and captain Samson would be looking to take inspiration from this record when he walks into the middle against MI.
