IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction

Mumbai, April 2: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will once again start the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the favourites. The Rohit Sharma-led five-time winning MI side will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 season opener on April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians are successfully defended their title in IPL 2020, held in the UAE, and stamped their authority in the domestic T20 league. The MI side looks like a balanced side for it didn't make many changes into the squad ahead of the auction. Although, they made some interesting buys in the IPL 2021 Auction and strengthened their bench strength.

This year's IPL is set to get underway on April 9th and the cash-rich T20 extravaganza will be held behind closed doors at neutral venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Here, MyKhel brings the SWOT analysis of the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Strength: Mumbai's biggest strength is their ability to win games from any situation and every player could single-handed win them matches on his day. The team boasts of big match-winners who own the reputation of being the best in the business. Coach Mahela Jayawardena's side has power-hitters like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Chris Lynn who don't need an introduction. Time and again these big hitters have proven their mettle in international cricket and would be eager to repeat their exploits in this edition as well. The team's biggest strength is its star-studded fast bowling attack. International players like Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile make Mumbai one of the most potent pace attacks. The team has a good mix of Indian pacers-led by senior domestic fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Mumbai's second major strength is its solid core of Indian players. No other team comprises as good a pool of Indian players as Mumbai. Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar form the core of Indian players. Weakness If one department Mumbai lags behind this year it is their spin attack. All of their main spinners like Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav aren't known bowling economically and that could be a concern for skipper Rohit Sharma on a pitch when their pace battery is having an off day. The fact that Mumbai won't be playing a single game at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, could become a concern for them. Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar. Best XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni/Nathan Coulter-Nile. Prediction In the last four editions, Mumbai Indians have lifted the trophy three times. Hence, it looks pretty certain that the Rohit Sharma-led side will once again make it to the play-offs looking at some of the best T20 players in his arsenal. MI is capable of making a comeback from any situation which makes them a formidable side.