IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey, captures essence of five natural elements, five IPL titles

It also signifies the essence of the five-time champion. These elements hold an astronomical essence as the building blocks of the human body, each signifying the power of the universe.

The jersey reflects how Mumbai Indians has been built over the years resonating stability, cohesion, confidence, compassion, and exploration as signified on the jersey by the earth, water, fire, air, and sky respectively.

Each of the five values has contributed to the five titles of Mumbai Indians and the jersey highlights their significance for each campaign.

Speaking about the jersey and its essence, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey," the spokesperson added.

Talking about the design, Nikhil Mehra - CFO and Co-founder Maison Shantanu and Nikhil, said: "This year the inspiration is drawn from the five elements of Panch Maha Bhoota, the five big elements and building blocks of the universe. The jersey is representing Earth -- stability, structure and balance; Water -- fluidity and purity; Air -- compassion; Fire -- confidence, power; Space -- expansion and knowledge in its design value."

Mumbai Indians also released a video on its social media handles to unveil the jersey. Mumbai Indians starts off the 2021 campaign on April 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.