IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians, who went down to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, will need a win to hang on to their top four spot, as a slip-up can push them in to the bottom half.

They will have their eyes fixed on the fitness of skipper Rohit Sharma, who sat out of the match against CSK as he has been recuperating from a niggle that he sustained during the tour of England.

Similarly, Hardik Pandya too had missed the first match but coach Mahela Jayawardene had confirmed that both Rohit and Hardik are fit could be available for selection for the match against the Knight Riders.

And as for the Knight Riders, they made a bright start to the second phase of the IPL 2021 with a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a 9-wicket towelling. The win had lifted them to fifth spot from seventh spot but to they need to keep winning to maintain their hopes for entering top four and get a ticket to the play-offs.

It may be a blessing for them that they have already had a taste of conditions in the Abu Dhabi during the match against the Royal Challengers and it could be an advantage for them.

They will be hoping that the KKR batsmen and bowlers would once again produce that cohesive effort.

1. Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar. 2. Possible Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sourabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne. 3. Dream11 Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sourabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah. 4. Match prediction The slow start again seemed to be haunting the Mumbai Indians. And the KKR are coming off a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Morgan-led Kolkata in that sense might just have a small edge over their rivals.