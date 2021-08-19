IPL 2021 PBKS Phase 2 Schedule: Punjab Kings Time Table, Dates, Timings, Venues and Table Standings

Coach Anil Kumble's team would be aiming for better performance in the second half of the tournament as it has six more games remaining in the league stage.

Punjab Kings started their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 14 season and eked out a narrow 4-run win in that game but ended up losing three matches on the trot before defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

The emphatic win over Mumbai showed what this team is capable of if it performs like a team. But there have been fewer instances when the re-christened side posed a threat to the opponents.

The team has witnessed fabulous performances from captain Rahul, legendary 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, and dependable Mayank Agarwal with the bat but the rest of the batters didn't live up to the expectations.

Punjab Kings' bowling attack possesses good names like Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, and young Harpreet Brar. But it needs to be a touch sharper in the UAE where the pitches will be on the slower side as the tournament progresses.

Young guns in the side will have to raise their game if Punjab Kings aim for a better outcome in the second half and finish the tournament on a high.

The KL Rahul-led side will play its last league stage match against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings who defeated them by 6 wickets in the first leg.

Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 schedule (All times in IST)

September 21: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai at 7.30 pm

September 25: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah at 7.30 pm

September 28: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm

October 1: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai at 7.30 pm

October 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah at 7.30 pm

October 7: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Dubai at 7.30 pm

Punjab Kings Full Squad: KL Rahul(Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Dawid Malan, Pratyush Singh, Jalaj Saxena.