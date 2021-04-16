IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar takes 4/13 for Chennai Super Kings; how the pacer got wickets!

Chahar, who missed a lot of action in the IPL 2020 after testing Covid 19 positive, made an emphatic statement of his skills against the Punjab outfit. Chahar said he used the seam on offer.

"I think there was a bit more seam than swing. We bowled in the right areas today. Absolutely, last year was difficult for all of us and I had Covid 19. I had to stay in quarantine for at least 28 days and then after four days I had to play.

"It took a toll on us. This year we trained well and the last game (Rajasthan Royals) was a bit of a wake-up call for us. Things went our way today. I think the pitch will stay the same. I think we will have to score 107 and it'll be easy for us," Chahar told host broadcaster during the innings break.

India head coach Ravi Shastri too appreciated the brilliant spell by Chahar. Shastri hailed the "super variations" from Chennai Super Kings bowler Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Friday.

Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively.

"Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant @deepak_chahar9 #CSK vs PBKS @IPL #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings will have to score 107 to win this match, and if it happens then the win will be their first in the IPL 2021.