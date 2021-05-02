IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC Toss and playing 11 report: Mayank leads Punjab as Malan makes debut for Delhi

Both PBKS and DC head into tonight's match on the back of convincing wins. So, both teams will hope to continue the winning run going as DC eye top spot, while PBKS look to get among the top four.

Hours before the start of the fixture against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings had informed that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The Punjab skipper had complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and as a result, he was taken to the hospital for scans.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," Punjab Kings said in an official statement.

As for team news, Mayank Agarwal replaces KL Rahul as skipper of Punjab Kings, after the latter was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and needs surgery. PBKS also hand a IPL debut to world number one T20 batsman Dawid Malan, who replaces out of sorts batsman Nicholas Pooran.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, stick to the same team that defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their last out in IPL 2021.

After opting to bowl first at the toss, Pant said: "The wicket looks similar. We are doing good as a team. We are only focusing on our process. Yes, there is a lot of improvement to make but each and every day, we just try to learn from our game and move forward."

On his time as captain, Pant added: "I am enjoying every bit of it (captaincy) because there are so many senior players in our team who are helping me, especially Ricky. It's going good so far. We are playing with the same team."

Meanwhile, new captain Mayank said: "It is sad, we are gonna miss him (KL), it is what it is. We won the last game, we have the confidence. I hope it gets lower and slower. Really looking forward to the responsibility. We got Malan in for Pooran."

Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC) XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami