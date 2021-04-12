IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR: RCB bad luck will go to Punjab: Twitterati react to Punjab Kings’ jersey

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rahul, Gayle rebuild for Punjab after losing Mayank early

And as soon as the match got underway, the Punjab franchise’s jersey quickly became a hotly debated topic. The Punjab franchise, previously known as the Kings XI Punjab, wore their new jersey for the season, and the jersey eerily reminded one and all of another jersey.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 4 Toss, Playing XI: Royals skipper Samson wins toss and opts to bowl first

One look at the new jersey and fans quickly started comparing it to the old jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With former RCB members in the Punjab dugout, including KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Anil Kumble, some fans even went on to suggest that RCB’s bad luck would rub off onto the team.

The Punjab franchise, like the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers, are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Earlier at the toss, Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson one the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Punjab team.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the new jersey of the Punjab Kings:

#PunjabKings jersey looks like RCB old one, RCB badluck will go to Punjab now I think 😐 — V (@RKs_Tilllast) April 12, 2021

Punjab ki jersey dekh old RCB ki yaad aa gayi. #PunjabKings #RRvPBKS — Manya (@MRC_say) April 12, 2021

Did Punjab Kings borrowed RCB's uniform from previous years. I am so confused who is playing.@gauravkapur @bhogleharsha @joybhattacharj — Swarit Arora (@SwaritArora) April 12, 2021

As if Mayank-Rahul-kumble.... weren't enough, now It's the jersey too. Punjab Kings are more Karnataka flavoured than RCB. #IPL #PunjabKings #RCB — Suraj Patil (@Suraj_2601) April 12, 2021