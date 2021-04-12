Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR: RCB bad luck will go to Punjab: Twitterati react to Punjab Kings’ jersey

By
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul. Credit: Twitter/Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul. Credit: Twitter/Punjab Kings

Bengaluru, April 12: The rechristened Punjab Kings are playing Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rahul, Gayle rebuild for Punjab after losing Mayank early

And as soon as the match got underway, the Punjab franchise’s jersey quickly became a hotly debated topic. The Punjab franchise, previously known as the Kings XI Punjab, wore their new jersey for the season, and the jersey eerily reminded one and all of another jersey.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 4 Toss, Playing XI: Royals skipper Samson wins toss and opts to bowl first

One look at the new jersey and fans quickly started comparing it to the old jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With former RCB members in the Punjab dugout, including KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Anil Kumble, some fans even went on to suggest that RCB’s bad luck would rub off onto the team.

The Punjab franchise, like the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers, are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Earlier at the toss, Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson one the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Punjab team.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the new jersey of the Punjab Kings:

More PUNJAB KINGS News

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 4 April 12 2021, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Punjab
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 140/9 (20.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 20:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More