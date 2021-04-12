IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rajasthan and Punjab clash in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 12: It's the second battle of keeper-captains in IPL 2021 as Rajasthan Royals clash with Punjab Kings in March 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).

The Wankhede has already witnessed a high-scoring game and with both teams stacked with big-hitters like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and the two skippers Sanju Samson and KL Rahul as well, we are guaranteed to see those sixes flying.

Royals will be led by a new face as Samson is all set to make his captaincy debut for Rajasthan, while Rahul, the orange cap winner of last season, is ready for his second season as skipper of the rechristened franchise, the Punjab Kings.

Both teams will look to get off to a winning start and carry on the momentum for rest of the tournament. Royals will miss their pace spearhead Jofra Archer, but will look up to the most expensive player in IPL history - Chris Morris - to step up and lead the pace attack.

Punjab, meanwhile, have made some interesting purchases like world number one T20 batsman Dawid Malan and uncapped pacer Riley Meridith. So, they will hope the new additions and new names will help them better their finish from last season.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 4 RR vs PBKS: