IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rajasthan and Punjab clash in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 12: It's the second battle of keeper-captains in IPL 2021 as Rajasthan Royals clash with Punjab Kings in March 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).
The Wankhede has already witnessed a high-scoring game and with both teams stacked with big-hitters like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and the two skippers Sanju Samson and KL Rahul as well, we are guaranteed to see those sixes flying.
Royals will be led by a new face as Samson is all set to make his captaincy debut for Rajasthan, while Rahul, the orange cap winner of last season, is ready for his second season as skipper of the rechristened franchise, the Punjab Kings.
Both teams will look to get off to a winning start and carry on the momentum for rest of the tournament. Royals will miss their pace spearhead Jofra Archer, but will look up to the most expensive player in IPL history - Chris Morris - to step up and lead the pace attack.
Punjab, meanwhile, have made some interesting purchases like world number one T20 batsman Dawid Malan and uncapped pacer Riley Meridith. So, they will hope the new additions and new names will help them better their finish from last season.
Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 4 RR vs PBKS:
Some early team news, Royals hand debuts to Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube and Manan Vohra, Punjab hand debuts to Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson.
Pitch Report: Simon Doull reckons the wicket is batting friendly and the teams will look to chase as the dew factor also comes into play in the second half.
At today's venue, Rajasthan Royals have registered victories in their last two IPL matches, having lost four matches in succession prior to this run, while Punjab Kings have tasted two defeats in a row.
In the three matches that have taken place in the IPL 2021, the captains winning the toss opted to chase with two ending successful, while the other fell short by a small margin. Will the trend of winning the toss and chasing continue? Stay tuned for the toss, which is less than half an hour away.
Approaching Milestones in today's match: Ben Stokes needs 80 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs, while Shreyas Gopal is two wickets short of 50 IPL wickets.
The first match at the Wankhede was won by the side chasing 188 and they did it with ease. So, a score of 200 plus would be a par score on this wicket.
Punjab Kings pose for the squad photo before they kick off their IPL 2021 campaign. But, who makes the playing 11 today? We'll know that in an hour. Stay tuned for the toss.
Royals will be without the services of injured Jofra Archer for the start of the season. So, they will expect IPL's most expensive buy, Chris Morris to lead the pace attack. The Royals will also need the Indian pacers to step up. Who will make the 11 today? We'll find out at the toss in just over an hour.
Punjab came close to winning last season, but couldn't cross the line. So, here's their coach Anil Kumble's message ahead of today's clash.
“Last year we came really close to winning the first game, but this time around we want to cross that line!”— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 12, 2021
While Punjab Kings were rechristened ahead of the season, Rajasthan Royals named a new skipper after the release of their former captain Steve Smith.
Rajasthan Royals did the double over Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) during IPL 2020 and the Royals hold the edge even when it comes to head-to-head as they have won 12 of 21 matches against PBKS.
Mayank Agarwal may have scored a brilliant hundred, but that knock was overshadowed by a knock of a lifetime by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who scored a blazing fifty to guide his side to victory.
The last time these two sides played the first leg of the league phase, we witnessed a high-scoring affair in which Punjab Kings' opener scored his maiden IPL century.
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live score and match updates of IPL 2021 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which is taking place in Mumbai.
