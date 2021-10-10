IPL 2021: Qualifier 1, CSK vs DC: Robin Uthappa repays faith shown by MS Dhoni, slams brilliant fifty

Uthappa - who was preferred over out-of-form Suresh Raina in the playing eleven in a big game - didn't let the opportunity slip away from his hands and tonked a brilliant fifty, 25th of his IPL career. The 35-year-old senior batsman was promoted at number three after the dismissal of in-form opener Faf du Plessis in the first over of Chennai Super Kings' run chase.

Playing his third match for CSK, the stylish batter completed his half-century off 35 deliveries. Uthappa's innings was laced with classical shots all-round the park as he picked up the bowlers he wished to attack.

Uthappa got off the mark with a glorious cover drive against Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje to prove the audiences were going to witness a special knock from his bat in a big contest.

The talented batsman who is in the twilight of his career last slammed a half-century in IPL 2018 when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was his third half-century since IPL 2018. The senior batter scored 54 off 35 versus Mumbai Indians and 67* off 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS).

Uthappa was dismissed for 63 off 44 deliveries while trying to up the ante against Tom Curran. Shreyas Iyer showed great composure near the boundary line to pouch the ball. Uthappa's fine knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes. He was dismissed after a valuable century stand with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Earlier, riding over half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals posted 172 for five after being put in to bat first. Pant hit unbeaten 51 off 35 balls while Shaw scored 60 off 34 deliveries.