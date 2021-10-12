Cricket
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Kolkata Knight Riders Best Playing 11 against Delhi Capitals

By
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: KKR best 11
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: KKR best 11

Sharjah, October 12: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13) for a place in the IPL 2021 final on Friday.

The KKR ended the run of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, defeating Virat Kohli's unit by 4 wickets.

They may not tinker with a unit that is delivering the goods for them, and the Eoin Morgan's unit is getting better with each match.

So, here is the best possible 11 of KKR for the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 against the DC.

1. Openers

Shubman Gill. Venkatesh Iyer. The Kolkata Knight Riders have been quite fortunate to have these two gentlemen at the top -- confident, situationally aware and always looking to take the game forward. Their fifty-run alliance the pole position had a big role in KKR winning the Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan. If the RCB had scored some 20 runs more, the fragile middle-order of KKR could have floundered. They have managed to scale down the targets or set targets occasionally, the lack of consistency is a big issue. Skipper Morgan seemed to have forgotten his big-hitting prowess and the KKR need that scathing willow in active mode very soon.

3. Wicketkeeper batsman

Dinesh Karthik. The veteran stumper seemed to be in a hurry in the Eliminator against RCB and he needs to rediscover his composed self to keep the KKR in the hunt against the potent Capitals. Of course, he needs to do a tidier work behind the stumps as well.

4. All-rounders

Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan. Both Narine and Shakib added good value to the KKR. Narine was just immense against the RCB in the Eliminator, capturing four wickets and smashing a crucial 26 to shut the opposition out of the game. Shakib was no less in effect. He produced a frugal spell, and then played a little knock to ensure KKR go past the line.

5. Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi. Varun Chakravarthy. They have transformed the KKR unit into a sharp machine that can deliver in any conditions. They will have to summon that big effort in the Qualifier 2.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
