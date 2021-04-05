Cricket
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch new jersey

By Pti
Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey (Image Courtesy: RR Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey (Image Courtesy: RR Twitter)

Jaipur, April 5: Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey for the IPL 2021 beginning April 9.

The IPL starts in Mumbai on Friday (April 9). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.

An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

"The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart - the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape - as well as a reflection of how the franchise's association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow," RR said in a release.

RR are the inaugural edition winners. South African all-rounder and IPL's most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said,

"Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey."

Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
