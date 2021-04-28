IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mumbai are coming after suffering back-to-back two defeats in the Chennai leg and would be looking to bounce back against a struggling Rajasthan Royals.

Led by young Sanju Samson, Rajasthan have been struggling with their form in the tournament. The team has won two out of five games and face the five-time champions in their next game. Royals are coming from a 5-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders and the clinical show in their previous match would give them a lot of confidence but defeating Mumbai would require a combined team effort for the Men In Pink.

The head-to-head between the two teams is interesting as both the teams have won an equal number of contests. Out of 23 matches played between these two teams, 11 have resulted in a winning cause and they've lost as many.

Since IPL 2018, Rajasthan have defeated Mumbai in 5 games out of 6 and captain Samson would be looking to take inspiration from this record when he walks into the middle against MI.

Team News: Rajasthan Royals After losing the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the next two and it seemed the five-time champions are back on the track. However, the slump against Delhi and Punjab in their last two games has brought to the fore MI's weakness. The form of opener Quinton de Kock is a concern while Rohit himself has been in good touch, so has been Suryakumar Yadav. Except for these two, Mumbai Indians' batting department hasn't delivered in the tournament so far. Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are yet to deliver with the bat and their form remains crucial for the team's fortune in the tournament. Mumbai's bowling department looks balanced as always. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar have done well so far but they would require equally better contribution from the batters if they wish to come on the winning track. Team News: Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals are upbeat with their win the last game against Punjab Kings and they would now be eager to extend the winning streak when they lock horns with MI. Their recent form against Mumbai will also give them a lot of confidence and Kumar Sangakkara's boys would be aiming to continue their domination over five-time champions. Sanju Samson played a captain's knock for Royals against Kolkata and his teammates would be looking for another clinical batting performance from him. He needs to be more consistent with the bat and would hope for an equally better show from the other top-order batsmen. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Chetan Sakariya did well against Kolkata and they would be looking to impress once again. The senior pros Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia performed well against Punjab and would be looking for a positive start at Feroz Shah Kotla track which is conventionally on the slower side. Playing XIs RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Dream11 top picks for the match: Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan All-rounders: Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Riyan Parag. Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-Captain: Chris Morris.