IPL 2021: RCB begin training for upcoming season

Bengaluru, March 30: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on April 9 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, began their training season for the upcoming season on Tuesday (March 30).
A nine-day conditioning camp got underway at The Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.
The camp began under Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB and Simon Katich, RCB Head Coach.
Eleven players are taking part in the camp, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.
The remaining players will join the camp as and when they finish their seven days mandatory isolation. The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches and staff, including Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu and Malolan Rangarajan.
The camp is focussed on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu.
Here are the players participating in the camp:
Source: RCB Release
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.