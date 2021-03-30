IPL 2021: RCB begin training for upcoming season

A nine-day conditioning camp got underway at The Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.

The camp began under Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB and Simon Katich, RCB Head Coach.

Eleven players are taking part in the camp, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

The remaining players will join the camp as and when they finish their seven days mandatory isolation. The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches and staff, including Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu and Malolan Rangarajan.

The camp is focussed on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu.

Here are the players participating in the camp:

Yuzvendra Chahal Navdeep Saini Mohammed Siraj Harshal Patel Shahbaz Ahmed Pavan Deshpande Mohammed Azharuddeen Rajat Patidar Sachin Baby Suyash Prabhudesai KS Bharat

Source: RCB Release