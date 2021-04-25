IPL 2021: RCB head coach Katich praises 'master' Dhoni, respects CSK as opponent

In the top of the table clash, RCB and CSK will be locking horns against each other in the first match of today's double header at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB sit top with 8 points, CSK are second with 6 points with points looking to end the first of fixtures in Chennai and Mumbai on top of the standings before flying out for the Delhi and Ahmedbad legs.

While Katich labelled Dhoni as 'master', the head coach said that RCB has a huge amount of respect for CSK ahead of another potential great game at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Dhoni is a master, isn't he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK," said Katich in a video posted by RCB Twitter handle.

"It is going to be great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting lineup but we know our bowling lineup has performed well this season."

Meanwhile, Aussie pacer Kane Richardson who played his first game of the season for RCB against Rajasthan Royals also said that CSK has a fantastic batting lineup especially with in-form openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, which makes the task tough for his teammates.

"It was enjoyable to finally play. It has been good watching the boys play in the first three games but it was good to finally get out there and play and be a part of the winning team. I have been rusty myself, it was great," said Richardson.

"It all depends on the conditions at the Wankhede. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in form and they are batting well, so we will come up with some plans to stop them. They have experience throughout their team, they have won a lot of IPLs so it is going to be a really good game," he added.

RCB has won all their four matches - against RR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, while CSK lost their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals, but have bounced back in style with wins against RR, KKR and Punjab Kings.