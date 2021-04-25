IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Man of The Match, Full List of Award Winners, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

The left-handed Jadeja, who was dropped on 0 by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar in the 15th over, made full use of the reprieve to finish on 62 off 28 balls.

Jadeja ran riot with the bat in the final over of the innings and it was his onslaught with the bat that helped CSK post a massive 191/4 in 20 overs after skipper MS Dhoni opted to bat after winning the toss.

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Match Report: Jadeja's all-round heroics powers Chennai Super Kings to top of table

Before the final over, it was turning out to be an excellent outing for purple cap holder Harshal Patel. From 3/14 in three overs, Harshal finished with figures of 3/51 as he was hammered for five sixes and a boundary in his over.

With CSK placed at 154/4 when Harshal was handed the ball, Jadeja hit the first four balls for huge sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB: Explosive Jadeja equals highest runs scored in an over

Skipper Dhoni remained not out on 2. Jadeja's assault came after the RCB bowlers -- Patel and Mohd Siraj (0/32) -- had kept CSK in check. A second straight half-century for Faf du Plessis (50 off 41 balls) propelled CSK before Harshal delivered a double blow for RCB in the 14th over, getting rid of the Suresh Raina (24) and the former South African captain off successive deliveries.

IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK: Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja show helps CSK maul RCB by 69 runs, climb at top

The openers had set up a good platform for the CSK with a 74-run partnership. Batting first, Gaikwad and du Plessis never let go of a scoring opportunity and put away the bad deliveries. Gaikwad, who began slowly, caught up with the South African veteran with some superb shots. The CSK openers raced to 51 in six overs with du Plessis and Gaikwad matching each other shot for shot.

In response to CSK's 191/4, RCB were off to a brisk start as they raced off to 50 in just 4.2 overs but they lost skipper Virat Kohli (8) and in-form Devdutt Padikkal (34) in the powerplay.

After the openers' departure, RCB middle-order was put to test but it failed to put up a fight against Jadeja's spin - who could do nothing wrong today. The left-arm spinner first removed Washington Sundar for 7 in his very first over and later bamboozled the stumps of dangerous Glenn Maxwell (22) and AB de Villiers (4) and even effected the run out of Daniel Christian for 1 with his direct hit.

Jadeja finished with incredible figures of 4-1-13-3 and ensured the match was within his team's grip. Later on, veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir - who was playing his first game of the edition - too joined the party as he picked up a couple of wickets and even effected a run-out and ensured a clinical win for CSK. With this win, CSK also jumped at the top of the points table and handed RCB their first defeat of the season.

While reflecting upon his team's performance in the match, the losing captain, Kohli said, "You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament. Our start was decent enough. One guy (Jadeja) completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see."

Here are highlights of CSK vs RCB 2021 post-match presentation:

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Vivo perfect catch: Suresh Raina (CSK) - Catch to dismiss Navdeep Saini (RCB) at slip.

Safari Super Striker: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 34 off 15 balls.

Dream11 game-changer: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 4-1-13-3 & 62* off 28.

Unacademy Sixes Award: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 5 sixes.

CRED Power player: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 34 off 15 balls.

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).