IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Dhoni, Kohli, Raina, AB eye big records

A win will catapult Chennai Super Kings, who now has 12 points, to the top of the league, now occupied by the Delhi Capitals with 14 points.



On the contrary, a win will swell the RCB points tally to 12 but they still may continue be at third because of the net run rate calculations. However, there is a difference to the CSK side of the story.

A victory against Bangalore can give Chennai the table topper slot but it can also push them closer to the play-off place as 14 points will generally assure a team a place in the knockouts and another win will make the charge certain.

It may be recalled that the Super Kings missed the play-off berth in the IPL 2020 as they had crashed out in the league stage itself and finished bottom of pile. It was an unprecedented blemish in the history of CSK, who had never failed to reach the knockouts since IPL first edition in 2008.

They did not effect too many changes for IPL 2021 edition, trusting the core players to deliver once more. Young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine impression for them in the latter stages of IPL 2020 and he continued in the same vein in the IPL 2021 too, already bagging a total of 5 man of the match awards, one of the highest in the CSK history.

Among all this, there is a chance for players to go past a few individual milestones as well and MyKhel takes a look at a few of them.

1. Head-to-Head record: CSK vs RCB In the IPL, both CSK and RCB have played 27 games against each other. The Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni hold a clear edge as they have won 17 matches while the RCB under Virat Kohli have emerged winners 9 times. One match was washed out due to rain. 2. Approaching milestones 1 - MS Dhoni can become the wicketkeeper with most catches in IPL. Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders jointly hold the top position with 114 catches. 66 - Virat Kohli is not in real good form of late but can he get 66 runs today. If so he can become the first Indian and fifth overall batsman to complete 10000 T20 runs. 105 - This is unlikely to happen today as Kohli needs to a get a hundred. He needs 105 runs to complete 1000 runs against CSK. No player have ever achieved that feat. 5 - AB de Villiers was out for a nought in the previous match against KKR. But the South African batsman can roar back to form anytime and if he hit 5 sixes he can join Chris Gayle as the batsman with 250 sixes in IPL. 5 - Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in the previous match against the Knight Riders. If the pacer can grab 5 wickets against CSK, he can complete 50 IPL wickets, as he now has 45 wickets from 42 matches. 5 - Suresh Raina is the Mr IPL, scoring runs by a truckload in the tournament. He had a shabby match against Mumbai Indians but the left-hander needs just 5 runs to complete 5,500 runs in the IPL. 2 - All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs just two sixes to reach 50 IPL sixes for Chennai Super Kings. If he manages that, Jadeja will become the eighth player to achieve the feat. 5 - Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings is 5 big hits away from completing 200 sixes in T20 cricket. 4 - Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a colourless outing against MI in the last match. But now he faces a familiar foe in CSK ranks - Suresh Raina. Chahal has dismissed left-handed Raina four times in IPL. However, Raina has made runs against Raina at a strike rate of 136.2, indicating a battle of equals. 3. Match prediction This will be a battle of equals between RCB and CSK considering the current form. But the Dhoni-led side has an impressive record against Bangaloreans in the IPL in the past and that might just come to play in Friday's match. But that said, this match has all the trappings of a cracker. 4. Key players CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad: The young opener from Pune has become a vital cog in Chennai set up in a short time. His fifty against Mumbai Indians was the difference between the two sides and the Super Kings management will expect to him to continue in the same vein against the RCB as well. RCB: Devdutt Padikkal: The opener from Bengaluru has made an impression for Royal Challengers since his debut a season ago. He will have to fire against CSK if RCB are to post a challenging total or chase whatever total the Chennai outfit put on board.