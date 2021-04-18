IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli: Genius of Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers made the difference

Both Maxwell and De Villiers made power-packed fifies to take RCB to 204, a total that set the tone for their comfortable 39-run victory. Royal Challengers now have 6 points from three matches and sit at the pole position in the points table.

"I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back. Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow. When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited," Kohli told the host broadcaster after the match.

Kohli also had a word of praise for his bowlers such as Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel. "Siraj's over to Russell was really good. He has had some history against Russell. He's a different bowler after the Australia tour and he shut the game out. Harshal has so much clarity in the end and I think Jamieson also bowled well. That's the reason why we have three out of three.

To be fair, on a pitch like Chennai, you probably have a bit more space to make an error on the longer boundary. It has to be on the off side and not on side. Siraj did miss on the full-toss, but he has two men on the boundary. The execution was spot-on. We will now play in Wankhede, Kolkata and Ahmedabad where the margin of error keeps getting smaller."