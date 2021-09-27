IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Man-of-the-match Glenn Maxwell ticked all the boxes as he contributed with both bat and ball, while also picking up an important catch to guide the Challengers home.

While Maxwell took home all the awards, Harshal Patel continued his dominating show. The purple cap holder, who had tormented MI with a five-wicket haul in their reverse fixture this season, pocketed a four-wicket haul on Sunday, which included a hattrick.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who led from the front with a solid knock, said if asked to rate his team's performance against the defending champions, he would rate them ten out of ten, as the Bangalore franchise ticked all the boxes to bounce back to winning ways.

The Challengers, like the Mumbai Indians, were yet to register a win after the IPL resumed in the UAE. And the Virat Kohli-led side bounced back in style as they outplayed Mumbai.

After being put into bat, Kohli, who became the fifth batter to reach 10,000 T20 runs, along with Maxwell guided RCB to a defendable total of 165/6. In reply, Mumbai were handed a strong start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

But the RCB bowlers regrouped after the powerplay, with Yuzvendra Chahal handing the breakthrough. Thereon, the defending champions fell like a pack of cards to be bowled out for 111, MI's lowest ever score against RCB in IPL.

With the win RCB strengthened their hold on the third spot on the points table, while MI slipped down to seventh.

Here are the Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Quinton de Kock (MI) - to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Rohit Sharma (MI) - 43 runs off 28 balls with a strike rate of 157.57 - Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 154 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 3 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 31 off 20 in the powerplay - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 43 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Glenn Maxwell (RCB)- Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain: Rohit Sharma (MI): Fantastic bowling effort in the back end. Looked like they were going to get 180. The batters just let us down. The middle order issue has been happening consistently. We have to make sure that the batters carry on. I played a bat shot and got out; I felt that was the game-changing moment. We need to find ways to bounce back from whatever situations we are in. Kishan is a talented player, we just need to understand the freedom he needs, and need to provide him with that. He is relatively young and making his way into international cricket.

Winning Captain: Virat Kohli (RCB): Very happy and specially the way we won. It was a difficult start when we lost Devdutt and Jasprit bowled that brilliant second over. He came in the second over and tried to get me out. KS came out and played some amazing shots and took the pressure of me. It was important for us to take a stand. I got off to a good start. If you don't try and stamp your authority, Bumrah will get over you - that's how good he is! You have to be at you level best. Maxi's innings was unbelievable. I think we got par. With the ball we didn't get any breakthrough early on but to do that its brilliant. I'd give my team a perfect 10 tonight. What Harshal did was brilliant!

Player of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (RCB): It was pretty close (the perfect day). I though the way Virat and KS got us off well. Those switch-hits is something I have worked on. My bowling is something I have worked on. I'm starting to see the rewards now.

Hattrick hero Harshal Patel (RCB): This is my sixth time on a hattrick, and the first time I getting a hattrick - so I'm really happy! I think the way Siraj started - he set the tempo for our bowling - and the way Chahal and Maxi bowled!