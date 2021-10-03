IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

Awards

Perfect catch: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Game Changer of the match: Moises Henriques (PBKS)

Let's Crack it Sixes: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Note: All awards carry a prize of Rs 1 lakh

Power player of the match: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Moises Henriques (PBKS)

Man of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Losing Captain

KL Rahul, PBKS:

(If you would have wanted to swap the orange cap for a win) Anyday. It's been on my head for a while in the last couple of years, but I would have enjoyed it a lot more if we had got the points and qualified.

(On the score the opposition posted batting first) Can't put my finger on it, the score they got was par, maybe 10-15 runs extra, but when (Glenn) Maxwell comes in and bat with freedom, the form he is, you have got to give it to him. Can't fault the bowlers a lot. Honestly, our batting has been a bit of a let-down.

(On having to bat long and with care) I would be lying if I say it doesn't play on my mind, I play a role that the team demands, I don't enjoy it, but this is a team game and that's what the team expects from you, you'll have to do it. In T20s, the openers get the bulk of the runs, you don't get middle-order players scoring 500-600 runs in a season. But we do need players to make those 25-30 runs at a quick rate, the power game which Shahrukh has started to do for us, the youngsters have done really well - Bishnoi, Arshdeep and Harpreet have come through in the last 4-5 games and have matured a lot. They have shown a lot of heart which is great to see, hopefully, we can build on it and see how we can score more runs.

Winning Captain

Virat Kohli, RCB:

(On consecutive playoff qualification in two seasons) It feels amazing (qualification). I don't think after 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare, but it's a great position to be in. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign for the team. Now we have two more opportunities to finish in the top two and that gives an added motivation to play even more fearlessly. The first huddle for any team is qualification.

We still have areas to improve so that we work on those areas and get into the top 2. It wasn't an easy wicket. When you don't have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks. Which myself and Paddikal have to. 15-20 runs on this ground can be crucial, we have to plug in those areas. There's a qualifier and eliminator to be played here.

As a side, we have had an endeavour to improve, in losses as well as wins. We knew the wicket would get slower and slower, it's not going to be easy to hit.

KL and Mayank batted really well, but we knew we were just two wickets from coming back into the game. Our bowlers came back brilliantly and held their composure brilliantly.

Look at the resurgence of Siraj ever since he has succeeded in Test cricket, his body language has been different, that's what I keep telling guys. You can bowl in any format. Harshal's inclusion has been outstanding. Yuzi has bowled well and Shahbaz has been great. Garton has come in and made an immediate impact.

An IPL campaign is as good as the team plays the way they do. If the players don't step up, the campaign can move away quickly. This year the guys have taken ownership and responsibility.

Player of the Match

Glenn Maxwell, RCB:

(On what has changed) Not much has been different, came at a nice time out to bat, took a bit of time to assess the conditions, got away with the first couple of risks that I took and then started off. A bit of clarity, I think I have been clear in my mind over the last couple of seasons in the IPL as well as professional cricket. I have found a nice bit of rhythm.

Batting at 4, sometimes it's not the easiest position to bat - but the openers gave us an ideal set-up, took a bit of time to understand the wicket.

(On clarity in the role) This is something I have had with Australia for a long period of time, this is perhaps why I have had success over there. Coming into RCB, they wanted me to do the same type of role.

Really enjoyable to come into the dressing room and not make too many changes. This (Sharjah) wicket is the toughest to adjust, the ball skidded through, unlike at the other venues where the ball held up and gave you some time to go onto the back-foot. Once you get used to it, the more time you spend, the easier it gets.