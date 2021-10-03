RCB vs PBKS Match 48 Highlights: Chahal, Maxwell star as Royal Challengers Bangalore enter playoffs

With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to qualify. This is the second consecutive top-four finish for the RCB in the IPL. They made it to play-offs last year but failed to make it to the finals but this year around they will fancy their chances of clinching the elusive trophy.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 164/7 as the UAE leg of IPL 14 witnessed the first match where the game saw a total in excess of 160 at this venue. Glenn Maxwell - who has had a phenomenal season from the start of the edition in RCB colours - played another memorable knock as he scored 33-ball 57 to guide his team to a respectable total.

His 79-run partnership with AB de Villiers in the middle overs ensured the Royal Challengers get the crucial runs against a Punjab Kings bowlers. RCB lost Virat Kohli and Dan Christian off successive deliveries from Moises Enriques, but the two senior batters showed their experience and steadied the ship before taking Punjab bowlers to the cleaners.

Maxwell smashed his fourth fifty of the season and continued to make this season a special one for himself. Moises Henriques (3/12) and Mohammed Shami (3/39) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Punjab.

In response, Punjab Kings were once again off to a solid start as the opening duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 91 runs for the first wicket.

Mayank looked in sublime touch and batted brilliantly in his knock of 57 off 42. Rahul and Mayank complimented each other well and once again forged a fifty-plus partnership.

But flood gates were opened for Punjab Kings once again after Rahul was dismissed for 39 by Shahbaz Ahmed. The storyline continued to transpire in a similar fashion as the middle-order failed to finish it off despite getting to a fine start.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/29) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB as the wrist-spinner spun his web around Punjab's middle-order batters. Punjab could only muster 158 for the loss of 6 wickets in the 20 overs and lost the match by 6 runs. With this defeat, their chances of a playoff finish are all but over.

Here mykhel takes a look at how Match 48 between RCB and PBKS panned out:

Auto Refresh Feeds It's all over!! Another clinical finish from RCB as they beat PBKS by 6 runs and qualify into the playoffs. This is the second consecutive playoff qualification for the Virat Kohli-led side. SIX!! Henriques hits a maximum on the penultimate delivery from Harshal but that's too late. Run Out! Shahrukh Khan (16) fells short of the crease in a bid to take the strike on the first ball of Harshal's over. The bowler sends the batsman home with a direct hit. PBKS - 146/6 Tidy over from Siraj as he concedes just 8 from it. PBKS need 19 off the last six deliveries. Four! Shahrukh Khan hits a boundary towards the backward point off Siraj 26 needed off 10 deliveries. The game is tilting in the favour of RCB. Siraj will be bowling the 19th over for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 10 runs came from that Harshal Patel over and Punjab reach 138 for 5 in 18 overs. They now need 27 off 12. SIX!!! Shahrukh Khan dispatches that Harshal Patel delivery into the stands. Powerfully hit! Can he play a blinder today and help his team cross the line? Wicket! Aiden Markram (20) tries to hit the slower one from Garton and Dan Christian takes the catch at mid-off. Punjab Kings lose their fifth wicket for 127. Four!! Aiden Markram starts with a boundary off Garton. Wicket! A beauty from Grandmaster Chahal as he outfoxes Sarfaraz for a golden duck. This could very well be the game-changing over. PBKS - 121/4 in 15.5 overs. SIX!! Markram hits Chahal over long-off and gets a maximum Wicket! A top-edge off Mayank Agarwal's bat and Siraj pouches the ball behind the wicketkeeper to send the set batsman back. Mayank departs for 57. PBKS - 114/3 in 15.2 overs. Siraj leaks 11 runs from that over and PBKS reach 113/2 in 15 overs. 52 needed off 30 deliveries. Four! Aiden Markram hits Siraj over backward point and gets a boundary. Second boundary of this over. Four! Leading-edge from Mayank off Siraj and the ball races towards the third-man boundary. Good over from Garton as he concedes just 2 from it. PBKS reach 101/2 in 14 overs. The pressure of scoreboard building now. Wicket! Nicholas Pooran's poor form continues as he departs for 3. The West Indies batter tried to hit Chahal for a biggie but failed to connect and Padikkal takes fine catch in the deep. PBKS - 99/2 in 12.5 overs. Fifty! Mayank Agarwal gets to his fourth half-century in IPL 2021. He took just 36 deliveries to complete his 11th IPL half-century Just two came from that over bowled by Harshal Patel. Punjab reach 94/1 in 12 overs Nicholas Pooran is in the middle for Punjab Kings. The team will hope for a better performance from the southpaw. Wicket! KL Rahul (39) gets a thick outside edge off Shahbaz and Harshal pouches it comfortably at short third-man. #PBKS - 91/1 in 10.5 overs. SIX!! Mayank Agarwal hits an 87-meter long maximum, straight down the ground off Shahbaz. He's showing his class against spinners. Mayank Agarwal hit two brilliant boundaries off Yuzi Chahal as 9 came off it and Punjab reach 81/0 after 10 overs. They need 83 off 60 balls. Four! Mayank ends the Dan Christian over with a one-bounce boundary towards mid-wicket! 11 runs came from it. PBKS reach 67/0 in 8 overs. Four! Dan Christian bowls on the leg stumps, Mayank Agarwal flicks the ball over the fine leg boundary. Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli soon after the power play. Punjab Kings get single and with that 50 comes up for them in the run chase. Tidy first over from Harshal Patel and Punjab Kings reach 49/0 in 6 overs. This is another fine start from Punjab openers, they need to convert it into a big knock. RCB have failed to get a wicket again in the UAE leg of this edition. They have not picked a single wicket in the first six overs in five games in a row. Four! Mayank Agarwal too joins the party as he gets a boundary off Shahbaz towards the deep point. Brilliantly timed. SIX!! Shahbaz Ahmed is introduced in the attack by Kohli and KL Rahul hits him straight down the ground for a maximum. 14 runs came from that over bowled by Garton and Punjab Kings reach 33/0 after 4 overs. Rahul and Mayank are matching each other well. SIX!! Mayank Agarwal pulls the short-pitched delivery from Garton and the ball sails into the stands at mid-wicket for a maximum. Not Out! KL Rahul goes upstairs immediately to review as the umpire ruled him leg before against Siraj. The ultra-edge showed there was a spike as the ball went past the bat. Review retained. SIXX! Slower one from Siraj bowled into the slot, and KL Rahul dispatches it out of the park for a 101-meter maximum. Four! KL Rahul plays a brilliant cut shot off Siraj and the ball raced towards the third man boundary. George Garton bowls the second over for Royal Challengers. 2nd innings! Punjab Kings begin the run chase of 165 against RCB. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal open the innings and PBKS reach 3/0 after the first over bowled by Siraj. This is the highest total in IPL 2021 at Sharjah. PBKS need 165 to win and keep their playoff hopes alive while RCB will become the third team to qualify if they win it. End of the innings! Harshal Patel gets a single on the final delivery of that Shami over and RCB post 164/7 in 20 overs. The 73-run partnership off 39 deliveries between Maxwell and ABD has ensured their side has helped the batting side post the highest total at this venue, this year. Wicket! George Garton (0) is bowled on the first ball by Shami as he tried to slog sweep the bowler. Third wicket of the over and two in two for Shami. He's on a hat-trick SIXX & Bowled! Shahbaz hits Shami for a 99-meter-long maximum and gets bowled on the next delivery as the yorker from the pacer right in the slot. RCB - 163/6 in 19.4 overs. Wicket! Glenn Maxwell (57) mistimes that delivery from Shami and Sarfaraz takes a simple catch at the backward point. RCB - 157/5 Four! Maxwell is on fire!! He ends that Arshdeep over with a boundary towards mid-wicket. RCB reach 156/4 in 19 overs. The dasher moves on to 57* off 32. A rare off day for left-arm pacer from Punjab as he concedes 42 from 3 overs. 150 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore, courtesy of a sensational batting effort from Maxwell. Run Out! A direct hit from Sarfaraz Khan towards the non-striker's end catches ABD short of the crease. The big man has to walk back for 23. #RCB - 146/4 in 18.2 overs. SIXX! AB de Villiers hits a maximum on the first ball of Arshdeep's over. He seems to have found his momentum. Maxwell and ABD milk 8 runs came from that Bishnoi over and RCB reach 140/3 in 18 overs. Fifty!! Glenn Maxwell brings up his fifth fifty in IPL 2021 off 29 deliveries. It has been a trademark Maxwell innings. Four! Another brilliant switch-hit from Maxwell and he gets a boundary off Bishnoi. SIX!!! AB de Villiers has joined the party as he ends that Shami over with a maximum over long-on. RCB get 17 off it and reach 132/3 in 17 overs. The partnership between him and Maxwell is worth 59*. Four!! Powerfully hit!! AB de Villiers hits that shot between mid-off and cover to get his first boundary of the innings. Four! Glenn Maxwell welcomes Shami with a boundary as the bowler attempted a yorker but the length wasn't correct and gets punished. RCB reach 120 for 3. After 16 overs, RCB reach 115/3 against Punjab. Maxwell - 37*off 22 and ABD - 6* are present in the middle and the batting side would hope for a flurry of boundaries from these two in the death overs. The partnership is worth 42*. SIXX! Maxwell hits another maximum off Ravi Bishnoi, this time straight down the ground. The 'Big Show' is looking in ominous touch today. With 14 sixes, Glenn Maxwell now jumps ahead of KL Rahul and Moeen Ali to become the leading six hitter during the Middle Overs in #IPL2021.#IPL2021 #RCBvPBKS https://t.co/NrlPhXqkRX — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 3, 2021 SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell picks the googly from Ravi Bishnoi and dispatches the ball out of the park. With that maximum, the batsman brings up the 100 for RCB. Just 4 came from that over bowled by Henriques. RCB reach 93/3 in 14 overs. 6!! Glenn Maxwell hits another maximum in that over from Harpreet Brar. This is the over that RCB have been looking for after three wickets perished in quick succession. They've reached 89/3 in 13 overs. SIX!! Glenn Maxwell slog sweeps Harpreet and gets his first maximum of the innings over square leg. Wicket! Moises Henriques is on fire today. Padikkal (40) edges the bowler and KL Rahul takes a sharp catch behind the stumps as the batsman tried to play a late cut off the slower-one from the bowler. RCB 73/3 in 11.4 over. Dropped! KL Rahul fails to take a sharp catch behind the stumps. Glenn Maxwell gets a reprieve as the wicketkeeper failed to collect the thick outside edge from his bat. Harpreet Brar is unlucky. Wicket! Two in two for Henriques!! The new man-in Daniel Christian departs for a first-ball duck. Sarfaraz takes a simple catch at cover. The move to promote the big-hitter at No.3 didn't pay off. RCB - 68/2 in 9.5 overs. Wicket!! Moises Henriques gets the breakthrough in his first over itself. Virat Kohli (25) tries to sweep him but misses the ball completely and gets bowled. The opening stand has been broken, finally. RCB 68/1 in 9.4 overs. SIX!! Virat Kohli slog sweeps Harpreet Brar and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. Virat Kohli's 6s against spinners in IPL 2021: 2 - Shreyas Gopal, 2 - Harpreet Brar. SHOCKING!! TV umpiring howler continues in IPL 2021!! The ultra-edge showed there was a spike when the ball left Padikkal's gloves but the TV umpire rules him NOT OUT!! KL Rahul had every right to get frustrated. What is even more annoying, PBKS also lose their review. Good first over from Harpreet Brar as he starts by conceding just two runs from his first over. RCB reach 57/0 after 7 overs. RCB batting in powerplay in last 4 matches | 55-0 v CSK, 48-1 v MI, 54-1 v RR, 55-0 v PBKS. End of the powerplay and RCB are off to a flying start with 55 without loss in 6 overs. This is only the third instance when Royal Challengers haven't lost any wicket in the powerplay. Kohli is batting on 18*, and played a second fiddle to Padikkal, who is batting on 34*. Four! Knuckle-ball from Arshdeep but the line wasn't good and Padikkal plays it fine and gets a boundary down the leg side. 54-run opening stand for RCB. SIX!!! Devdutt Padikkal hits a maximum over long-off on the very first ball from Arshdeep's next over. The left-handed batsman is looking in sublime touch today. Four! Padikkal gets a boundary on the final delivery of that Bishnoi over. An eventful over from the tweaker came to an end as he asked tough questions, missed a wicket, and got hit for a couple of boundaries. RCB - 34/0 after 4 overs. Four! Length ball from Bishnoi and Padikkal hits him over long-on for a boundary. Missed chance! KL Rahul missed the stumping chance of Virat Kohli on the very first ball of that Ravi Bishnoi's over. The leg-spinner has almost got the RCB captain but Rahul failed to collect it. Padikkal scores 12 runs from that over bowled by Arshdeep as RCB reach 24/0 in 3 overs. SIX!! Devdutt Padikkal welcomes Arshdeep with a biggie over mid-wicket. This is the first big shot of the RCB innings. The southpaw gets a boundary on the next delivery from the pacer. 6 runs came from that Mohd Shami over as Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 11/0 after 2 overs. End of the first over and RCB reach 5/0. Another good start for Markram with the new ball for PBKS. KL Rahul introduces his trusted lieutenant Mohd Shami in the attack from the other end. 1st innings! Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for RCB. Aiden Markram starts the proceedings with the new ball for Punjab. Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary on the first ball he faced. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul: I would have wanted to bowl, so not that disappointed at losing the toss. Our domestic performances are something that we are very proud of. That is what the IPL is about. Hopefully they can continue and they can grow ahead as well, which would be good for the Indian team as well. Three changes: Fabian is injured, so Harpreet comes in for him. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Hooda and so does Moises Henriques for Nathan Ellis. Virat Kohli: We'll bat. Looks like a really nice and hard wicket. We understand that the pitches tend to slow down here, precisely why we want to bat first and put pressure. We are playing the same side. We feel we have enough depth in all departments in our lineup. We got Harshal into our side on a trade and that is a signal to the players. He has understood his role. Maxwell has been moving around a lot and we gave him the freedom, and he is enjoying his time here with us as well. To be honest, this pitch looks much better than the last game we played here. If we play well, we could get those 20-25 extra runs which could be the difference. You need to make sure you get those runs and not leave them on the field. You need that momentum. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. Toss update! Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat. Sanjay Bangar, RCB batting consultant: It's a better team combination as compared to last season. A few roles have been changed, Kohli has been consistent as an opener and AB de Villiers has been given the role of a finisher. The middle-order looks solid as Maxwell has performed well and Bharat looks in good touch too. We can make a few changes depending on the conditions, but for now it looks like a settled batting order. Shahrukh Khan, Punjab Kings - It's not planned (on PBKS last over finishes), but we have planned to finish off the chases in the 19th over, if we can. I read the situation and adapt according to it. As a number 6, you encounter different situations. My practice was going well and I got a chance in the last game. I only thought about hitting boundaries right from the first ball. We are taking one game at a time, can't be thinking too far ahead. We are not thinking about results at the moment. Pitch Report! Quite a lot of breeze and the conditions have really cooled down. The seamers have taken 43% of their wickets on slower deliveries off a back of a length. As a batsman, when you are looking to hit down the ground, the slowness of the wickets makes them lose them lose their shape. Also, the boundary on one side is huge. It's going to be a 130-wicket, a battle of attrition and I am keen on seeing how batsmen adjust to these conditions that don't suit them at the moment.



Big scores, loading 👍#VIVOIPL | #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/KQdFctKZcI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021 A look at the head-to-head between the two teams. Hello & welcome from Sharjah! 👋



A cracking contest on the cards as the @imVkohli-led @RCBTweets take on @klrahul11's @PunjabKingsIPL in Match 4⃣8⃣ of the #VIVOIPL. 💪 💪 #RCBvPBKS



A win for RCB will confirm them a play-off spot and a win for PBKS will keep them alive in the top four race. For RCB, however, it won't be the end of the road if they lose today as they have two more matches to go after the meeting with PBKS, who will have one more match after today's match. Hello all! Good afternoon and welcome to the live updates of the first match of Sunday's double-header between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.