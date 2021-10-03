IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS, Match 48 Toss, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Punjab Kings

In the first match of the Sunday double header, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kingsat the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While there are no changes in the RCB line-up, Punjab Kings have three changes with Fabian Allen, Deepak Hooda and Nathan Ellis missing out and Harpreet Brar, Sarfraz Khan and Moises Henriques coming into the playing XI.

Heading into the game, the Virat Kohli-led Challengers are placed third on the points table with seven wins from 11 matches. On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings have won five out twelve matches and currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table. Both sides head into the match on the back of wins.

RCB are better placed in the race for playoffs and a win will further strenghten their hold on the third playoff berth. On the other hand, four teams are tied on ten points and with the contest heading into the business end, Punjab will need to will all their matches to increase their chances of entering the top four.

Punjab have won in three out of their last five meetings. Moreover, Punjab, who have not enjoyed a great season, will take heart from the fact that they have already defeated the Challengers in the reverse fixture this season. KL Rahul's side had defeated Virat Kohli's men, who are enjoying a strong season, by 34 runs in their previous meeting.

RCB vs PBKS Playing XIs:

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Playing 11: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Captain's Speak:

Virat Kohli (RCB): We'll bat first. Looks like a really nice and hard wicket. We understand that the pitches tend to slow down here, precisely why we want to bat first and put pressure. We are playing the same side. We feel we have enough depth in all departments in our lineup. We got Harshal into our side on a trade and that is a signal to the players. He has understood his role. Maxwell has been moving around a lot and we gave him the freedom, and he is enjoying his time here with us as well. To be honest, this pitch looks much better than the last game we played here. If we play well, we could get those 20-25 extra runs which could be the difference. You need to make sure you get those runs and not leave them on the field. You need that momentum.

KL Rahul (PBKS): I would have wanted to bowl, so not that disappointed at losing the toss. Our domestic performances are something that we are very proud of. That is what the IPL is about. Hopefully they can continue and they can grow ahead as well, which would be good for the Indian team as well. Three changes. Fabian is injured, so Harpreet comes in for him. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Hooda and so does Moises Henriques for Nathan Ellis.