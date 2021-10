IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

But there is a deeper meaning to the match as the RCB can hope to end in top 2 with a maximum of 20 points as they have 2 matches left in their kitty. A win against SRH can push them closer to that aim, a win in 1st qualifier and a straight entry to final.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad unit cannot progress beyond the 8th slot even if they win the remaining two matches as they can gain a maximum of 8 points which is lesser than 10 points of current 7th place holder Mumbai Indians.

So, they would want to end the IPL 2021 on a bright note after a season in which seldom anything has gone right for them. Their most experienced batsman, and lone IPL winning captain David Warner has been dropped from the squad and reports of the deepening rift between the Australian and the team are gaining momentum ever since.

It is almost certain that the SRH will bid goodbye to Warner at the end of the season and there is not a big chance of them retaining him or buying him back in the auction later this year.

They might also end up parting ways with some other stars like Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who were integral part of this franchise over a number of years. We might see a whole new squad for the IPL 2022 and this squad needs a good farewell and they would like to start that process from the match against the RCB.

So, here's MyKhel's Dream11, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction details for you.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy. 2. Possible Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. 3. Dream11 Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, KS Bharat, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik. 4. Match prediction Sunrisers are really on a low ebb and Royal Challengers are on a roll. So, that gives the RCB a definite edge in this match.