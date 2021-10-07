IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Hesson rues Maxwell's run out

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, chasing SRH's modest target of 142, the Australian all-rounder had smashed three fours and two sixes in his quickfire 25-ball 40 to keep RCB very much in the hunt.

But Maxwell was run-out due to a poor call by opener Devdutt Padikkal in the 15th over.

RCB's chase derailed after that as they ended with 137 for six in their 20 overs, agonisingly falling short of the target.

"The fact that Glenn was scoring at a rate of over 10 an over, he is probably the only batsman who really had fluency on the surface and he was set, so he was probably the man we wanted at the crease, so look it probably was," Hesson said at the post match virtual press onference.

The loss also dented RCB's hopes of a top-two finish as they now they will have to play either Kolkata Knight Riders or Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator tie on Monday (October11).

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 a day early.

CSK, DC and RCB are through to the play-offs with a tussle going on for the fourth spot between KKR and MI who both have one game in hand to make the cut.

It was SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who produced the sensational effort while fielding at cover. He collected the ball quickly and hit the bull's eye while still in motion as Maxwell was way short of the crease.

"An exceptional piece of work in terms of that run out and yeah probably did turn the game," said Hesson.

"We just left a little-bit too much for us to do at the end. We weren't quite good enough for those key moments to get over the line."

Another highlight of the game was the bowling by rookie SRH pacer Umran Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked how did RCB prepare for Malik, Hesson said, "We looked at his pitch maps and in terms of, we know he bowls good pace, what sort of lengths and the general areas he looks to bowl, he tends to bowl hard length, so that was pretty clear in terms of what we were expecting today.

"Looks like he has got a good bouncer. He is a very promising bowler. In terms of preparation, it is more about watching a bit of footage, looking at the pitch maps and then making that adjustment to the surface out there," added the former New Zealand coach.

RCB wind up their group engagements on Friday (October 8) against DC, the same day when MI takes on SRH.

