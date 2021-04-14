IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Match 6 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl first

The two sides got their Indian Premier League season off to contrasting starts. While Virat Kohli-led RCB got their campaign off to a winning start, with a morale-boosting win over Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers went down to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the season.

The Sunrisers side will have two changes in their line-up for their second game. While Nadeem will come in for Shahbaz Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder finds a place in the playing XI in place for Mohammed Nabi.

Meanwhile, the RCB line-up will see one change. Devdutt Padikkal will play his first game of the season, after recovering from Covid and will open RCB’s innings with captain Kohli.

Playing XIs for match no. 6 of the IPL:

RCB playing XI:

Virat Kohli (cpt), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH playing XI:

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (cpt), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem