IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant could be a bigger match-winner than MS Dhoni, reckons Parthiv Patel

Rishabh Pant - who has had a phenomenal 2021 in the international circuit and emerged as a big match-winner - was appointed the captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been ruled out of the entire tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show GAME PLAN, Patel picked Pant as the X-factor in the Delhi Capitals squad, "I think Rishabh Pant. Because if he wasn't in his best of form last season, this year the way he has batted for India, I think he carries a lot of confidence with him and that's what you want when you are playing a T20 game. You don't want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant."

The former Gujarat cricketer went on explaining how Pant could be even bigger a match-winner than MS Dhoni, whose heir the southpaw was being claimed ever since he made his India debut.

"He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is a brilliant player. He doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni for he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will be probably holding the key for Delhi Capitals," Parthiv added further.

Pant will now be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and he'll be locking horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their season opener on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.