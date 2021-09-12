IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, other Delhi Capitals players arrive in UAE

The players, including Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.

All the players will now be serving a six-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.

Earlier last month, Delhi Capitals' domestic players arrived in Dubai via a chartered plane and underwent quarantine, following BCCI and IPL protocols. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, all-rounder Lalit Yadav, along with other domestic players Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Ripal Patel and Vishnu Vinod arrived in Dubai on August 21.

Delhi Capitals' batsman Shreyas Iyer had already arrived in the UAE along with the fitness coach. The rest of the members joined the team following their international commitments. The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals management has meanwhile decided to persist with star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the season. While Iyer - who led the side between 2018 and 2020 will be playing solely as a batsman.

For Pant, this IPL will also be a vehicle to return to form after was an average English summer with the willow. A good IPL is just the kind of boost that Pant will need going into the T20 World Cup to be held in the same country.

For Iyer, the processes that he set in place as captain and became a recipe for DC's amazing turnaround will motivate him to produce a stellar show.

The Capitals are currently leading the table with 12 points from eight games, followed by CSK in second place with 10 points and RCB in third due to inferior net run-rate. Mumbai Indians are currently at fourth with eight points.