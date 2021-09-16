IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain for remaining season

IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting says top-placed Delhi Capitals need to start from scratch

The IPL season, which was suspended midway due to a covid-19 breach in the bio-bubble is set to resume in the UAE. Pant had been appointed captain of the Capitals at the start of the season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, under whom the Delhi team reached their maiden IPL finals in the previous edition, was ruled out due to a shoulder dislocation that needed surgery.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who took over the role of skipper will continue as captain despite Iyer now back in the team after making a successful recovery from injury.

On Thursday, the Capitals confirmed the news, putting to rest the ongoing debate of who will lead the Delhi side for the remaining season. "Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League," the JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals announced on Thursday.

The Capitals enjoyed a stellar first half of the season and is currently on top of the points table with six wins from eight matches. When the season resumes, the Ricky Ponting coached-side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22nd.

With the season set to resume on Sunday (Sept 19), the Capitals are placed on top of the table with 12 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings in second place with 10 points and Royal Challengers Bangalore in third with 10 points. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are placed fourth with eight points.