IPL 2021 RR Phase 2 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals Time Table, Dates, Timings, Venue Details and Table Standings

Bengaluru, August 19: The inaugural Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
IPL 2021, postponed in May this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was moved to UAE, where Royals like the rest of the teams will play their remaining seven matches in the league phase.
When IPL 14 came to a halt due to a spate of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble earlier this year, Sanju Samson-led Royals were in the fifth position with six points after three wins from seven matches.
IPL 2021: Full schedule of remainder of IPL 14 in UAE
Royals lost to PBKS, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indian, while they beat Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad during phase 1.
While they play three matches in Dubai, the Royals will play two matches in Sharjah and two in Abu Dhabi in phase 2 of IPL 2021. Here is a look at the IPL 2021 schedule for Rajasthan Royals in phase 2:
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TIME in IST
|VENUE
|September 21
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|September 25
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|3.30 PM
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|September 27
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|September 29
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|October 2
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30 PM
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|October 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30 PM
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|October 7
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 PM
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
RR Squad for IPL 2021
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
