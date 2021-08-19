IPL 2021 RR Phase 2 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals Time Table, Dates, Timings, Venue Details and Table Standings

IPL 2021, postponed in May this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was moved to UAE, where Royals like the rest of the teams will play their remaining seven matches in the league phase.

When IPL 14 came to a halt due to a spate of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble earlier this year, Sanju Samson-led Royals were in the fifth position with six points after three wins from seven matches.

Royals lost to PBKS, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indian, while they beat Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad during phase 1.

While they play three matches in Dubai, the Royals will play two matches in Sharjah and two in Abu Dhabi in phase 2 of IPL 2021. Here is a look at the IPL 2021 schedule for Rajasthan Royals in phase 2:

DATE FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE September 21 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 25 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 29 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai October 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi October 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah October 7 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR Squad for IPL 2021

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.