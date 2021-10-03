IPL 2021: RR vs CSK: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

Once the Super Kings under MS Dhoni posted a mammoth 189 courtesy the maiden T20 hundred of Ruturaj Gaikwad, many would have thought the match was as good as over.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube played force innings as RR romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Here's then the full list of awards, prize money details and post-match presentation highlights.

1. Awards (All awards carry a prize of Rs 1 lakh)

Perfect catch: Glenn Phillips of RR

Super Striker: Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR

Game Changer: Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK

Let's Crack it Sixes: Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK

Power player of the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK

Man of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR

2. What the players said

MS Dhoni of CSK: "It was a bad toss to lose to start off, but I feel the Royals batted really well, around 250 may have been about right on that surface. There was dew and the ball started coming on well, still you needed to bat well and that's what they did. An ideal start in a tall chase where they took the game on in the Power Play.

''I think initially it was stopping a bit, which we saw with their wrist spinners. As the innings progressed, it started coming on well, Rutu's was an outstanding knock. When you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet but he batted very well to get us up to 190.

''The batsmen need to assess quickly what a good score is. In T20s, you tend to go hard and then realise it's not a 160-180 wicket. They've done it well, assessed really well. Dwayne and Deepak aren't here, of course I missed them. Both of them are quite experienced. Once you start going after the bowlers, it paid off.

''We could've used the dimensions of the field better. Have to forget this, you can go through it in a tournament like this, learn what we could have done. The same thing can happen in the knockouts too, we've done it well, learning from each and every game. Don't think we could've scored more than 190.''

Sanju Samson of RR: "I am aware of the abilities of our youngsters, that's why we get disappointed when we lose matches. Our openers finished off the game in the Power Play, Jaiswal was superb, hopefully he'll make it big. We have been discussing Shivam (Dube) in the last 2-3 games. Mahipal Lomror did a good job in the first few games, but we thought today could be Shivam's game. Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad, we're afraid of a batsman like him. Really a lot of respect to him. We aren't thinking too far ahead, one match at a time."

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK: "Today to start off with, it was a slow wicket, slightly damp. Got better as the game progressed. Needed someone to bat till the 14-15th over. I'm just working on timing the ball really well, maintaining my shape. Right from when I started, have come across many coaches. Everyone's told me I have the gift of timing, just been using that.

''I think I would say my selection in CSK in 2019 when I didn't get a chance, being in the dressing room, I got to learn a lot. Got to know routines, hard work needed, work to put in. That was a good learning curve. I didn't dream of a 100, aim was to make sure we get to 160-170. I would have loved to be on the winning side, maybe next time."