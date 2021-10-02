Cricket
IPL 2021: RR vs CSK, Match 47 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK, Match 47 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals up against Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru, Oct. 2: In match 47 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the formidable Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides enter the match with different fortunes. While Chennai Super Kings have already sealed a playoff berth, the only team to do so till now, the Royals face a must-win situation as they head into the game.

While the Royals will play for survival, Chennai will look to overcome their kinks - like their middle over batting - as the gear up for the playoffs. With a cluster of teams fighting it out in the middle of the table, the Royals must get a win under their belt at the Abu Dhabi Stadium in the day's second match on Saturday.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings currently sit on top of the points table, with eighteen points from 11 games. On the other hand, the Royals are languishing at seventh spot with four wins from 11 matches.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match:

07:06 pm

Changes in the Chennai line-up:

07:02 pm

Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

05:25 pm

The last time the two sides met, in the reverse fixture this season, Chennai Super Kings notched up a 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

05:05 pm

The two sides head into the game with contrasting fortunes. While Chennai Super Kings have sealed a playoff berth, the Royals must win their match to keep their playoff hopes alive.

04:27 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 47 of the IPL. In the second game of the day, the Rajasthan Royals take on the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

