IPL 2021: RR vs CSK, Match 47 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

The two sides enter the match with different fortunes. While Chennai Super Kings have already sealed a playoff berth, the only team to do so till now, the Royals face a must-win situation as they head into the game.

While the Royals will play for survival, Chennai will look to overcome their kinks - like their middle over batting - as the gear up for the playoffs. With a cluster of teams fighting it out in the middle of the table, the Royals must get a win under their belt at the Abu Dhabi Stadium in the day's second match on Saturday.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings currently sit on top of the points table, with eighteen points from 11 games. On the other hand, the Royals are languishing at seventh spot with four wins from 11 matches.

