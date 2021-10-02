IPL 2021: RR vs CSK, Match 47: Toss, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals elect to field against Chennai Super Kings

In match 47, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals elected to bowl first against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The two teams enter the match with contrasting fortunes. On one hand, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to seal a playoff berth, and on the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a must-win situation.

When the match gets underway in Abu Dhabi, the Royals will play for survival and Chennai will look to overcome their kinks - like their middle over batting - as the gear up for the playoffs. With a cluster of teams fighting it out in the middle of the table, the Royals must get a win under their belt at the Abu Dhabi Stadium in the day's second match on Saturday.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings currently sit on top of the points table, with eighteen points from 11 games. On the other hand, the Royals are languishing at seventh spot with four wins from 11 matches.

RR vs CSK Playing XI:

RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Capt & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood