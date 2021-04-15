Cricket
IPL 2021: RR vs DC, Match 7 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium

Bengaluru, April 15: When the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, it will once again be a battle of wicketkeeper-captains in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both sides got their season off to contrasting starts. While Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals fell to a heartbreaking 4-run loss to the Punjab Kings, the Rishabh Pant-led Capitals got their season off to a rocking start, with a morale-boosting 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Interestingly, both Samson and Pant are debuting this season as captains of both sides. Samson would have gotten off his captaincy to a fairytale start, but in stunning century went in vain as he was caught by Deepak Hooda, and that saw him lose the first match of the season.

Meanwhile, Pant, who is leading the side for the first time, will look to continue his winning run. The Delhi side are missing key players this season, but that hardly stopped them from dominating their first game over the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings. And on Thursday, Pant will be eager to notch up his second win on the trot when they take on the Royals.

On the other hand, the Royals were dealt another big blow ahead of their second game. The inaugural champions will be without the services of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who got injured during their first game of the season.

But with Samson’s blistering show in the opener, and Delhi’s collective strong start, the 7th match of the season promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the RR vs DC IPL match:

05:31 pm

Two hours to go for the match to get underway at the Wankhede. The Rajasthan franchise were dealt a big blow after the first game as Ben Stokes was ruled out of the entire season due to an injury he sustained during the first match against Punjab Kings. With the England all-rounder out of the RR line-up, who will find a place in the Royals' line-up tonight?

05:05 pm

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw notched up a match-winning partnership in their opening win over Chennai. Another whirlwind knock on the cards? After their entertaining opening day matches, the RR vs DC encounter promises to be a thrilling encounter

04:52 pm

Royals' skipper Sanju Samson's sizzling show with the willow went in vain in the first match. Will we see more fireworks at the Wankhede?

04:47 pm

The two sides got their season off to contrasting starts. While the Rajasthan Royals fell to an agonising 4-run loss to the Punjab Kings, the Delhi Capitals registered a thumping 7-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.

04:43 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of match no. 7 of the ongoing season of the VIVO IPL. Tonight’s clash at the Wankhede Stadium, will see the Rajasthan Royals lock horns with the Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned as we bring you the pitch, toss and match updates!

Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
