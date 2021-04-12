IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Highlights: Samson century goes in vain as Punjab pull off 4-run win

Mumbai, April 12: Sanju Samson's magnificent century went in vain as Punjab Kings pulled off a 4-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).
Earlier, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda pummelled the Royals bowlers into submission with their sensational stroke play, powering Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six in their alloted 20 overs.
Chasing the big target, Rajasthan Royals could score 217 for 7 in their 20 overs with Samson top-scoring with 119 from 63 balls. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes.
While Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls, Hooda smashed 64 off 28 and Chris Gayle added 40 off 2 balls. IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.
It was Rahul and Hooda's show at the Wankhede that made the difference to their total as the duo tore into the opposition attack on way to to their 105-run stand. Courtesy their monstrous hitting, Punjab added 111 runs in the final eight overs.
Here is how Match 4 of IPL 2021 between RR and PBKS happened:
End of the match: Sanju Samson's century goes in vain as Punjab hold the nerve to pull off a 4-run victory.
WICKET! Arshdeep strikes and wins the game for Punjab as Samson gets caught at deep cover by Hooda for 119 off 63 balls. RR - 217/6 in 20 overs.
Dot ball! Samson decides against running despite hitting into the deep. 5 from 1 now.
SIX! Samson connects well as he hits Arshdeep over extra cover for a maximum. 5 from 2 now to win.
Morris can't get it past Gayle at covers, Another single to RR. Samson on strike now as Royals need 11 from 3 balls.
Samson gets a single of the second ball. Gets Morris on strike. Royals now need 12 from 4 balls.
Arshdeep starts with a Dot ball. 13 from 5 now.
Meredith finishes well in the penultimate over as he concedes just 8 runs from it. Royals need 13 from 6 balls to win with Samson on strike for the final over.
SIX! Samson flicks Meredith for his sixth maximum of the night. RR need 14 from 8 balls to win.
WICKET! Meredith removes Tewatia for 2. Are Punjab back on top? Or will Sanju Samson take Royals home? RR - 201/6 in 18.1 overs.
19 runs come from Richardson's final over and the Aussie pacer ends with figures of 1 for 55. RR - 201/5 in 18 overs, need 21 off 12 balls to win.
200 up for Royals in the 18th over
FOUR and Century for Samson in his captaincy debut. Can he take his team all the way now? Royals need 26 from 15 balls.
FOUR and SIX! Samson starts Richardson's over with back-to-back boundaries and moves to 98. RR - 192/5 in 17.2 overs.
FOUR! Samson drives Shami straight down the ground and the fielder at long on misses the ball. RR 182/5 in 17 overs.
Tewatia joins his skipper in the middle and will look for a repeat performance of last season.
WICKET! Shami strikes again as he dismisses Riyan Parag for 25. RR - 175/5 in 16.2 overs.
Shami resumes play after the strategic time out and starts with a wide. Royals now need 47 off 24 to win.
At the fourth and final time out, Royals reach 174/4 in 16 overs with Samson unbeaten on 83 off 49 balls and Parag unbeaten on 25 off 9 balls. Royals need 48 off 24 to win.
SIX! SIX! Parag this time smashes Ashwin inside out for back-to-back sixes. RR - 173/4 in 15.5 overs.
SIX! Samson welcomes Ashwin back into the attack with a maximum and moves to 82. RR - 160/4 in 15.1 overs.
Second successive over goes for 13 runs as Royals get back on track in run chase. RR - 154/4 in 15 overs.
FOUR and SIX! Samson moves on to 75 as he hits Jhye Richardson for back-to-back boundaries. RR - 153/4 in 14.4 overs.
13 runs come from Shami's third over. RR - 141/4 in 14 overs.
SIX! Parag hits Shami over deep mid-wicket for his first maximum. RR - 139/4 in 13.4 overs.
FOUR! Samson flicks Shami for another boundary as Royals skipper looks to take his team close to the target. RR -132/4 in 13.2 overs.
FOUR! Riyan Parag off the mark with a boundary to end Arshdeep's over. RR - 128/4 in 13 overs.
WICKET! Arshdeep removes Dube as Hooda takes a good catch at long off. RR - 123/4 in 12.4 overs.
FOUR! Dube gets his third boundary as he welcomes back Arshdeep Singh with a straight drive. RR - 121/3 in 12.1 overs.
8 runs come from Ashwin's third over. RR are 117/3 in 12 overs, need another 105 runs to win from 48 balls.
FOUR! Dube slog sweeps Ashwin for his second boundary of the innings. RR - 114/3 in 11.3 overs.
14 runs come from Meredith's third over. RR - 109/3 in 11 overs, need 113 to win from 54 balls
Review for LBW as Samson as been given out on-field after being struck on the pads by Meredith.
FOUR! And its FIFTY up for skipper Samson, who guides Meredith's short pitched delivery over Rahul for the second boundary of the over. RR - 108/3 in 10.4 overs.
SIX and 100 up for Royals! Samson attempt to pull Meredith flies off the edge over the fine leg area for a maximum. RR - 102/3 in 10.2 overs.
Despite bowling two wides in the over, Murugan Ashwin concedes just 8 runs from his second over. RR - 95/3 in 10 overs
Nine runs come from Meredith's second over. RR - 87/3 in 9 overs.
DROPPED! Samson gets another life as Mayank and Shahrukh almost collide against each other and miss the ball.
SIX! Meredith's return to the attack is greeted with a maximum by Samson. RR - 84/3 in 8.1 overs.
Richardson concedes 10 runs from the over and takes the important wicket of Buttler. RR - 78/3 in 8 overs.
FOUR! Shivam Dube gets off the mark with a boundary as he cuts Richardson. RR - 74/3 in 7.4 overs.
WICKET! Richardson castles Buttler for 25 to claim his first wicket in IPL. RR - 70/3 in 7.3 overs.
Ashwin concedes nine runs from his first over. RR - 68/2 in 7 overs.
Appeal for LBW of Samson, but they don't go upstairs.
FREE HIT! FOUR! And Buttler makes no mistake as he hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. RR - 65/2 in 6.1 overs
Ashwin starts with a no-ball as he over-steps.
Time for spin as Murugan Ashwin resumes play as PBKS look to break this partnership.
At the end of powerplay, Royals reach 59/2 in 6 overs with Samson unbeaten on 27 and Buttler unbeaten on 19. Can the pair take RR home?
FOUR! Samson cuts Arshdeep for the second boundary in the over. KL Rahul must be regretting dropping the RR skipper.
FOUR and it brings up the 50 for Rajasthan as Samson pulls Arshdeep Singh for a boundary. RR - 52/2 in 5.1 overs.
The last two balls cost a single each and Meredith concedes 18 from his first over in IPL. RR - 48/2 in 5 overs.
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Riley Meredith is welcomed to the IPL with back-to-back four boundaries by new batsman Jos Buttler. RR -46/2 in 4.4 overs.
DROPPED! Rahul puts down a sitter of Samson and the next ball goes for a boundary. Will that prove costly?
WICKET! Arshdeep Sigh pulls off a stunner of his own bowling as he removes Manan Vohra caught and bowled for 12. RR - 25/2 in 3.2 overs.
FOUR! Samson ends Shami's second over with a second boundary in the over as he flicks on to the leg side this time. RR - 25/1 in 3 overs.
FOUR! Samson drives Shami through covers for his second boundary of the innings. RR - 21/1 in 2.4 overs.
DROPPED! Murugan Ashwin juggles and puts down Vohra off Richardson. RR - 17/1 in 2 overs.
FOUR! Vohra flicks again and finds the second boundary of Richardson's first over. RR - 15/1 in 1.4 overs.
SIX! Jhye Richardson is welcomed into the IPL with a maximum as Manan Vohra flicks the Aussie pacer over square leg. RR - 11/1 in 1.1 overs
FOUR! Samson gets off the mark and so do Royals as their skipper pulls Shami for the first boundary of the innings. RR - 4/1 in 1 over.
WICKET! Shami strikes early as he removes Stokes by caught and bowled for a duck. RR - 0/1 in 0.3 overs.
Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra begin Rajasthan Royals' run chase, while Mohammed Shami takes the new ball for Punjab Kings.
End of the innings: Rahul's 91 and Hooda's 64 powers Punjab Kings to 221/6 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Sakariya gets his third and completes an excellent final over. PBKS - 221/6 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Sakariya strikes again as Rahul departs for 91 after wonderful work from Tewatia at deep mid-wicket to take a brilliant catch. PBKS - 220/5 in 19.2 overs.
FOUR! Rahul gets into the 90s.
FOUR! The new man Shahrukh Khan joins the fun as he scores his first boundary to end the 19th over. PBKS - 216/4 in 19 overs.
FOUR! Rahul capitalises and hits Mustafizur for a boundary. The Punjab skipper races to 86 off 47 balls. Will he get to three figures? PBKS - 212/4 in 18.5 overs.
FREE HIT! Mustafizur over-steps this time and Rahul batting on 80 is on strike.
Mustafizur is set to bowl his final over and the penultimate over after Morris ended his quota of 4 with figures of 2 for 41.
WICKET! Excellent catch from Sakariya gives Morris the second wicket in the over as Pooran looking to attack straight away, goes for a duck. PBKS - 201/4 in 18 overs.
SIX and 200 up for Punjab as Rahul hits Morris out of the park for another maximum as Pooran joins the skipper in the middle. PBKS - 200/3 in 17.4 overs.
WICKET! Morris removes Hooda, who departs after a blazing knock of 64 off 28 balls. PBKS - 194/3 in 17.3 overs.
SIX! Rahul scoops Morris over the keeper and the ropes for a maximum.
FREE HIT! FOUR! Hooda's attempt to slog finds the leading edge and races to the off side for another boundary. PBKS - 187/2 in 17 overs.
FOUR! FOUR! Debutant Sakariya returns to the attack and gets hit for back-to-back boundaries by Hooda after a quiet start to the over. PBKS - 183/2 in 16.5 overs.
At the second time out, PBKS race to 172/2 in 16 overs with Rahul and Hooda unbeaten on 64 off 38 balls and 51 off 21 balls respectively. How much more will Punjab add?
FIFTY up for Deepak Hooda off just 20 balls. His third fifty in the IPL.
SIX! Hooda welcomes Morris back into the attack with a maximum and inches close to a quickfire half century. PBKS - 167/2 in 15.1 overs.
11 runs come from Mustafizur's third over. Punjab looking at a huge score here. PBKS - 161/2 in 15 overs.
SIX! Mustafizur also not spared as Rahul helps one over long leg for his third maximum.
DROPPED! Hooda gets a breather as Buttler runs backwards and doesn't get to the ball despite diving.
150 up for Punjab Kings as Hooda takes Shreyas Gopal to the cleaners. The leg spinner concedes 20 runs from the over. PBKS - 150/2 in 14 overs.
SIX! SIX! SIX! Hooda is in the mood for some whacking as he hits Gopal out of the ground for three maximums and races to 38 off 14. PBKS - 149/2 in 13.5 overs.
Back to back sixes! Hooda cuts loose against Dube, who concedes three maximums in the over. PBKS - 130/2 in 13 overs.
SIX and it's FIFTY up for KL Rahul from 32 balls. The PBKS skipper hits Dube straight down the ground for his second maximum.
Shivam Dube a seam bowler has been introduced into the attack by Samson.
FOUR! Gopal returns to the attack and Hooda sweeps him for his first boundary. PBKS - 110/2 in 12 overs.
SIX! Rahul walks down the track and hits Tewatia straight down the ground for a maximum. The leggie concedes 12 runs from his second over. PBKS - 102/2 in 11 overs.
Parag completes a successful over as he concedes just 7 runs and send Gayle back into the dug out as Deepak Hooda joins Rahul in the middle.
WICKET! Parag removes Gayle, but its all the work of Stokes who takes a diving catch to dismiss the big-hitting West Indian for 40 off 28 balls. PBKS - 89/2 in 9.5 overs.
FOUR! Parag is welcomed into the attack with a boundary by Rahul. PBKS - 87/1 in 9.2 overs.
Riyan Parag another leg spinner is introduced into the attack to resume play.
At the first time out, PBKS reach 82/1 in 9 overs with Gayle and Rahul unbeaten on 39 and 26 respectively. The pair have also added 60 runs following the loss of Mayank (14) in the third over.
DROPPED and the next ball goes for a maximum, as Gayle deposits one into the stands after Tewatia put down a catch of his own bowling.
FOUR! Gayle cuts Tewatia for his fifth boundary of the innings and moves on to 33.
Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia is introduced into the attack from the other end as Royals look for a breakthrough.
Stokes concedes 12 runs from his first over. PBKS - 70/1 in 8 overs.
SIX! Gayle muscles one into the stands for the first maximum of the match and it's his 350th six in IPL. PBKS - 69/1 in 7.3 overs.
FOUR! Stokes is welcomed into the attack by Rahul with a boundary. PBKS - 62/1 in 7.1 overs.
FOUR! It's Gayle this time. He cuts the leg spinner for the second boundary in the over. PBKS - 58/1 in 7 overs.
DROPPED and FOUR! Stokes puts down Rahul and the ball rolls to the boundary, after the PBKS opener tries to attack Shreyas Gopal.
FOUR! Just over the mid on fielder and Gayle gets his second boundary of the match as he powers one off Morris, who concedes 7 runs from his second over and its the end of powerplay. PBKS - 46/1 in 6 overs.
Mustafizur concedes eight runs from his second over. PBKS - 39/1 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Chris Gayle frees his arms as he muscles one of Mustafizur straight down the ground for his first boundary of the match. PBKS - 38/1 in 4.4 overs.
Mustafizur returns to the attack from the other end replacing Sakariya.
After a boundary of the first ball, Morris concedes nine runs from his first over for Royals. PBKS - 31/1 in 4 overs.
Excellent work in the deep by Manan Vohra who saves a boundary and keeps the running down to two.
FOUR! Chris Morris replaces Mustafizur from the other end and is welcomed into the attack with a boundary by Rahul. PBKS - 26/1 in 3.1 overs.
Sakariya completes a successful over as he ends his second over, conceding just a single and most importantly a wicket. PBKS - 22/1 in 3 overs.
WICKET! Sakariya strikes as he manages to find the edge of Mayank Agarwal, who departs after a good start for 14. PBKS - 22/1 in 2.4 overs.
FOUR! Once again the last ball goes to the boundary as Mayank flicks Mustafizur for his second four of the innings. PBKS - 21/0 in 2 overs.
Fellow debutant and another left arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman shares the new ball with Sakariya.
FOUR! A second boundary of Rahul ends the first over of the match. Sakariya concedes 10 runs from it. PBKS - 10/0 in 1 over.
FOUR! Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark by cutting Sakariya for the first boundary of the match.
For Rajasthan Royals, debutant left arm pacer Chetan Sakariya takes the new ball.
One of the most consistent pair from last season continue their partnership in the new season as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk into the middle to start the Punjab Kings' innings.
And here is how PBKS line up: KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Here is the playing 11 for Royals: Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(captain), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Tails is the call from KL Rahul and it's heads, Sanju Samson wins the toss on his captaincy debut and opts to field first.
Time for the toss as the two captains are out in the middle.
Some early team news, Royals hand debuts to Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube and Manan Vohra, Punjab hand debuts to Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson.
Pitch Report: Simon Doull reckons the wicket is batting friendly and the teams will look to chase as the dew factor also comes into play in the second half.
At today's venue, Rajasthan Royals have registered victories in their last two IPL matches, having lost four matches in succession prior to this run, while Punjab Kings have tasted two defeats in a row.
In the three matches that have taken place in the IPL 2021, the captains winning the toss opted to chase with two ending successful, while the other fell short by a small margin. Will the trend of winning the toss and chasing continue? Stay tuned for the toss, which is less than half an hour away.
Approaching Milestones in today's match: Ben Stokes needs 80 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs, while Shreyas Gopal is two wickets short of 50 IPL wickets.
The first match at the Wankhede was won by the side chasing 188 and they did it with ease. So, a score of 200 plus would be a par score on this wicket.
Punjab Kings pose for the squad photo before they kick off their IPL 2021 campaign. But, who makes the playing 11 today? We'll know that in an hour. Stay tuned for the toss.
Royals will be without the services of injured Jofra Archer for the start of the season. So, they will expect IPL's most expensive buy, Chris Morris to lead the pace attack. The Royals will also need the Indian pacers to step up. Who will make the 11 today? We'll find out at the toss in just over an hour.
Punjab came close to winning last season, but couldn't cross the line. So, here's their coach Anil Kumble's message ahead of today's clash.
While Punjab Kings were rechristened ahead of the season, Rajasthan Royals named a new skipper after the release of their former captain Steve Smith.
Rajasthan Royals did the double over Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) during IPL 2020 and the Royals hold the edge even when it comes to head-to-head as they have won 12 of 21 matches against PBKS.
Mayank Agarwal may have scored a brilliant hundred, but that knock was overshadowed by a knock of a lifetime by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who scored a blazing fifty to guide his side to victory.
The last time these two sides played the first leg of the league phase, we witnessed a high-scoring affair in which Punjab Kings' opener scored his maiden IPL century.
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live score and match updates of IPL 2021 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which is taking place in Mumbai.
