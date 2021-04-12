IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Highlights: Samson century goes in vain as Punjab pull off 4-run win

Mumbai, April 12: Sanju Samson's magnificent century went in vain as Punjab Kings pulled off a 4-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).

Earlier, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda pummelled the Royals bowlers into submission with their sensational stroke play, powering Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six in their alloted 20 overs.

Chasing the big target, Rajasthan Royals could score 217 for 7 in their 20 overs with Samson top-scoring with 119 from 63 balls. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes.

While Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls, Hooda smashed 64 off 28 and Chris Gayle added 40 off 2 balls. IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

It was Rahul and Hooda's show at the Wankhede that made the difference to their total as the duo tore into the opposition attack on way to to their 105-run stand. Courtesy their monstrous hitting, Punjab added 111 runs in the final eight overs.

Here is how Match 4 of IPL 2021 between RR and PBKS happened: