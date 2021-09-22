IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

With four runs required by Punjab Kings from the last six deliveries, Kartik did not let Punjab batters score from the final over as he picked up a couple of wickets as well. Kartik took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) to turn the game in his team's favour as they picked up two crucial points in the tournament.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror played a solid cameo of 43 runs to help his team post 185 runs after being put in to bat first. At one stage, Royals were looking for a 200-run finish after getting to a terrific start but Punjab Kings' pacers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh pulled things back brilliantly in the death overs to restrict Royals to 185 in stipulated 20 overs.

Left-arm medium-pacer from Punjab, Arshdeep (5/32), and senior India seamer Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

In response, Punjab were off to a flying start with skipper Rahul and Mayank raising a 120-run stand for the first wicket. The openers' departed in two consecutive overs, changed the course of the match as Rajasthan bowlers scripted a comeback despite being taken to the cleaners halfway through the run chase.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Stats:

# Mohammed Shami completed 50 IPL wickets for Punjab Kings.

# Arshdeep Singh picked up 5 for 32 in the game against RR, this is the second-best performance from a bowler against the Jaipur-based franchise. The best to date against RR is Anil Kumble's 5/5 in IPL 2009.

# In the last four overs of Royals' innings, Arshdeep and Shami picked up 6 wickets and conceded just 21 runs.

# Shami (3/21) and Arshdeep (5/32) shared 8 wickets between themselves and conceded just 53 runs from their eight overs.

# KL Rahul completed his 3000 IPL Runs in this game.

# Mayank Agarwal completed 2000 IPL Runs in this game.

# Highest opening partnerships in run chases ending in defeats (IPL)

121 Gautam Gambhir - Robin Uthappa (KKR) v RR Ahmedabad 2014 (Lost by 10 runs)

120 KL Rahul - Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) v RR Dubai 2021 (Lost by 2 runs) (tonight)

115 KL Rahul - M Agarwal (KXIP) v KKR Abu Dhabi 2020 (Lost by 2 runs)

# Closest margin of defeat for Punjab (by runs)

1 vs RCB Mohali 2016

2 vs KKR Abu Dhabi 2020

2 vs RR Dubai 2021*

Closest margin of win for RR (by runs)

2 vs MI Durban 2009

2 vs Deccan Nagpur 2010

2 vs PBKS Dubai 2021*

Full list of award winners and prize money:

Perfect catch of the match - Fabian Allen (PBKS) took the catch of Sanju Samson. Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Mahipal Lomror (RR). Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) -Rs 1 Lakh

Let's Crack It Sixes - Mahipal Lomror (RR) - 4 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - KL Rahul (PBKS) - Rs 1 Lakh

Most valuable asset of the match - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Kartik Tyagi - Rs 1 lakh

Post-match presentation:

KL Rahul, losing captain: It's a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. Trying to finish in the 18th over sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in. We haven't learnt from previous mistakes. We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games. We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. Getting runs for me, Mayank and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important.

Sanju Samson, winning captain: It's funny that we kept believing (that we could win). I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right. We just kept fighting and believing. I always believe in my bowlers, want to keep fighting and that's why I kept those two overs till the end. To be very honest, to get that score on this wicket, we felt good because we had the bowling. If we took the catches, we could have won the game earlier. People have really worked hard on their fitness.

Kartik Tyagi, player of the match: I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So this feels really good. I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing. I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback.