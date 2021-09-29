IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

The win saw Virat Kohli-led Challengers remain third on the points table, but strenghten their hold on a playoff berth, having now won seven out of eleven matches. Meanwhile, Royals chances of qualifying weakened further, as they remained seventh on the points table, with just four wins from eleven matches this season.

Gunning for their maiden IPL title, the Challengers once again clicked as a unit to collect two important points in Dubai. After opting to bowl first, the Challengers bowlers bounced back to prevent the Royals from posting a massive target.

Evin Lewis (58 off 37) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31 off 22) handed the Royals a flying start with an opening stand of 77 off 50. But Virat Kohli-led Challengers bounced back as the Royals middle-order crumbled. While purple cap holder Harshal Patel pocketed three wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal turned on the heat picking up two crucial wickets and giving away just 18 runs. Debutant George Garton handed RCB the big wicket of Evin Lewis.

Having restricted the Royals to 149/9, the Challengers were off to a flying start, with skipper Kohli (25 off 20) and Padikkal (22 off 17) setting the stage up. Glenn Maxwell played another stellar knock as he remained unbeaten on 50 off 30. Srikar Bharath supported Maxwell with a 35-ball 44 as the Challengers chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - took the catch of Chris Morris - Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 50 off 30 - strike rate of 166.66 - Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Evin Lewis (RR) - 85 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Evin Lewis - 3 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Evin Lewis (RR) 41 off 21 deliveries in the powerplay - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Evin Lewis (RR) - 23 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain: Sanju Samson (RR): We got a really good start. Openers did well to give us a great start. Middle order needs some confidence. Its been a hard one week for us. As a team we need to put in some fight. I'm happy with the effort and intent we put in with the bowling. We don't have anything to lose so with that feeling comes a lot of freedom. A lot of funny things happen in IPL. We need to keep on believing and fighting till the last game.

Winning Captain: Virat Kohli (RCB): Yes, indeed! We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball. It's a great sign. We know if you can hold your nerve with the ball and comeback with the ball in T20, you're going in the right direction. In both games the opponents were 56/0 in the powerplay, but in both games we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away. We knew that with the kind of bowling attack we have, we knew we needed breakthroughs. As batters you can't take too many risks when you're searching for two points too, so we went to look for mistakes from their batters. Evin Lewis wicket was gamechanging moment. George Garton did very well in his debut.

We've got the rewards because we've been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way. Important things are clicking like middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game. And batting also, we've been able to get off to good opening starts. Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team good starts. How Maxwell, AB and Bharat have been playing in the middle-order has been great. Everything's coming along nicely. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us. Its been our usp. The break was tough. We were blown away in game 1. The second game we were not quite there either, left 25-30 out there with the bat. But last two games we are going in the right direction. Last two games boys have understood and we are getting in groove and going in the right direction.

Player of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): Two left handers were batting, so Virat said lets go with the medium pace. He told me I will come when Lewis gets out, but I came on since Lewis was still going good. In the first half of IPL, didn't bowl well, didn't get wickets. When the break happened, I spoke to family. players. Then the Sri Lanka series happened and I got my confidence back. Got my momentum back. I wanted to maintain the momentum here. Confidence is key in bowling and I'm using it here.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB): We played really well. They got off to a flier but to bring it back was outstanding. I felt good since I've come here. Got a nice routine at training. Its clicking for me nicely at the moment. Nice to be able to have a bunch of guys doing different things. Everyone is chipping in. Its been an enjoyable set up and its working beautifully for us at the moment.