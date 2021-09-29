IPL 2021: RR vs RCB, Match 43 Toss, Playing XI: RCB elect to bowl against RR; Garton makes his debut

On Wednesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium.

George Garton was handed his cap during the huddle ahead of the toss and the England cricketer is set to make his IPL debut. Garton comes in place of Kyle Jamieson

Meanwhile in the Royals camp, Karthik Tyagi back into the playing XI, comes in place of Jaydeb Unadkat.

With the playoff race heating up and the league stage reaching its business end, both Sanju Samson-led Royals and Virat Kohli-led Challengers will look to pocket two important points.

Heading into the match, the Challengers are placed third with six wins from ten matches. On the other hand, Royals are currently languishing seventh on the points table with four wins from ten matches. With a cluster of teams in the middle of the table trying to seal a playoff berth, the Royals who are on a two match losing streak will look to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Kohli's Challengers, who bounced back with a crushing win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, will look to carry on the momentum and secure their hold on a playoff berth.

In their last meeting, in the reverse fixture, RCB defeated the Royals by 10 wickets.

RR vs RCB Playing XIs:

RR Playing 11: Yashavi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (Capt, wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Karthik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Dan Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Captain's Speak:

Sanju Samson (RR): Was ready to do both. Lot of people have batted here and won first. Exciting game with RCB, looking forward to it. As a team we were down, we had a long team chat yesterday, refreshed the purpose of playing this game. Lot of fans support for us, we want to entertain and put a smile back on their face. Kartik Tyagi comes in for Jaydev Unadkat.

Virat Kohli (RCB): Feel like the pitch remained good and it will remain the same. If we get off to a good start and build partnerships, we can get runs. As a batting unit, we're doing a good job so want to capitalise on that. Asked our boys to be brave in crunch moments and we saw that on the field. Bowlers showed that body language. We want to take that momentum from the last innings into today's innings. I'm feeling good, hitting the ball better. I'm in a good space. It's about contributing as much as I can and I've been able to do that at the top of the order. George Garton debuts as Kylie Jamieson misses out.