IPL 2021: Sangakkara wants one of the top four to score big

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have managed just one win from four matches in their IPL 2021 campaign so far.

The most recent debacle came against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they went down by 10 wickets in a lop-sided contest.

RR set a target of 178 for RCB, whose openers Devdutt Padikkal (101) and Virat Kohli (72) took their team home in just 16.3 overs.

"You see the ability, there's just need to build those partnerships and one of the top four they need to get a big score," Sangakkara said.

The RR top four features the big-hitters like Jos Buttler, Samson and David Miller. The team, however, struggled in the powerplay yet again and was reduced to 32 for three in the first six overs.

If it had not been for Shivam Dube (46 off 32 balls) and Rahul Tewatia's (40 off 23 balls) counter-attacking innings, RR would not have been able to post 177.

"We need to bat smartly in the powerplay and keep those partnerships going and one or two need to score those big scores. Unfortunately, we didn't manage that," Sagakkara said.

"The middle order and lower middle order really fought well and that was quite impressive to see."

"We've to tie together good performances with the bat, not just with the ball and back it up with some really good fielding," he pointed out.

"You've got to be much better at executing your game plans and keep that self-belief and self-confidence going. It's only been four games, but you know, games can go by quite quickly so we've got a lot of thinking to do," he explained.

Royals are currently languishing at the bottom of IPL 2021 table with two points from the four matches they played.

They take on the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2021 tie at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 24).

