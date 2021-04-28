IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn joins Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble as Kane Richardson's replacement

Kuggeleijn, who was part of Mumbai Indians as a net bowler, has been transferred to RCB after the loan transfer window opened. The Kiwi cricketer has joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative on his arrival.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand fast-bowling all-rounder, as a replacement for Kane Richardson. Scott was part of the Mumbai Indians Squad as a net bowler in Delhi and RCB arranged for a bubble to bubble transfer on April 27. He has now joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative on his arrival, adhering to IPL protocols," the RCB official release said.

IPL 2021: RCB's Australian duo Zampa and Richardson pull out

Kuggeleijn played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018.

Earlier this week, Richardson along with compatriot Adam Zampa opted out of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons. Both the cricketers were a part of the RCB side.

Scott Kuggeleijn has now joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad as a replacement for Kane Richardson after testing negative on his arrival, adhering to IPL protocols. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/976cOkaWgz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2021

IPL 2021 Loan Transfer Window opens: Rajasthan Royals approaches franchises for overseas players

Zampa and Richardson flew back to their country on Tuesday (April 27) night via Doha. "They (the duo) will be flying back to Australia via Doha later tonight," a source told PTI.

IPL 2021: Australia quick Andrew Tye leaves Rajasthan Royals camp citing 'personal reasons'

Already, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye has exited the country due to the COVID-19 surge. Australia on Tuesday suspended flights from and to India till May 15 because of the pandemic's second wave that is ravaging the country.

IPL 2021: Chris Lynn tells Cricket Australia to arrange flight to bring players home after tournament is over

As of now, the IPL still has 14 Australian players, including big names like Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders). Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are among the high-profile Australian coaches, while iconic former players such as Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee and Lisa Sthalekar are part of the tournament's commentary team.

The eight-team event is being played in front of empty stands across six venues and has even barred food from outside the designated team hotels in its latest diktats to strengthen the bio-bubble.