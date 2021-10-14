IPL 2021: Shane Watson compares CSK bowler Josh Hazelwood with Glenn McGrath ahead of Final

Ahead of the final between the two champions, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has compared Chennai Super Kings' pacer Josh Hazelwood with legendary Australia quick Glenn McGrath.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' live feed of Select Dugout, Watson - who played a key role in CSK's title triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 - has drawn a comparison between Hazelwood and McGrath.

Watson praised Hazelwood for his control of the ball just like McGrath and even praised the right-arm pacer for learning the art of swinging the ball from an early age.

"For me, the thing that I have loved about Josh Hazelwood is the control that he has of the ball coming out of his fingers, and that's along the lines of what Glenn McGrath did. The control that he (McGrath) has on how much the ball swings or which way the ball seams, Josh had that even from a young age, so that for me was one of the comparisons."

Watson even hailed Hazelwood for his quality to bowl the new ball even when there's a little bit of dew in the wicket.

"Yes, Glenn McGrath, his accuracy, time and time again his ability to keep doing it again is something that not many fast bowlers ever had, but that's one of the similarities for me with Josh Hazelwood. Just his control over the ball coming out of his hand, that's why when there's a little bit dew in the wicket or with the brand new ball, he's incredibly good with just being able to get something out of the wicket. Just with enough variation or enough little something out of the wicket or something in the air, which means he's very hard to play in these conditions too," the CSK legend added further.