IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK, Match 44 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on formidable Chennai Super Kings

Chennai and Hyderabad are placed on two ends of the points table. While the Super Kings sit pretty on top of the table with 16 points from ten matches, Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points from ten games.

Chennai head into the game on the back of a narrow two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the Sunrisers notched up a stunning seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, only their second win this season.

While MS Dhoni-led Super Kings will look to secure their top two position on the points table, the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers will play for pride as their playoff chances are over.

In their last five meetings, Chennai hold the edge, having won on three out of the five games. In the reverse fixture this season, the Super Kings notched up a comfortable 7-wicket win with nine balls to spare over the Hyderabad side. Chennai will look to carry on their winning run when they take on Sunrisers in Sharjah.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match:

Auto Refresh Feeds Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 44 of the IPL. In tonight's game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against the Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.