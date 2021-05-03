IPL 2021: SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Team News: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians defeated CSK by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller, courtesy of a whirlwind knock of 34-ball 87* from Kieron Pollard. CSK bowlers were blown away by the Pollard storm.

Pollard's powerful hittings on the small Feroz Shah Kotla ground would now test Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers who were badly bruised and battered in their last game at this venue.

The senior West Indies all-rounder played one of his finest innings in the tournament history and single-handedly took his team home in a mammoth run chase.

Pollard's batting exploits would give the defending champions the impetus they require at this stage of the tournament. Mumbai's big hitters will be looking to make most of the small dimensions of the Feroz Shah Kotla ground and score big against SRH, whose confidence is shaken badly.

After the hammering against CSK the other night, MI the bowlers would be looking to forget it and once again come out all guns blazing against Hyderabad. They will take confidence from the previous game when these two sides met and how they decimated SRH's batting line-up.

Team News: Sunrisers Hyderabad

In his first match in IPL 2021 as the new SRH captain, Kane Williamson elected to chase and Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler imperious knock of 124 off just 64-deliveries propelled Royals to a mammoth 220/3.

In response, Sunrisers batting line-up buckled under the scoreboard pressure and crumbled like a house of cards. The decision to bench fit David Warner - who was axed as the captain - didn't help SRH's cause either.

It is going to be tough for the Sunrisers to recover from the mauling they had at the hands of Royals and also the turbulences the franchise is going through and put up a good show.

SRH's batting relies heavily on the shoulders of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. If David Warner is made to sit in the next game as well, the other teammates will have to rise to the occasion and fill the void. The middle-order has been a concern for SRH and it will be interesting to see how the team solves this problem.

The bowling department will have to forget the thrashing from Buttler and regroup as a unit before the match against Mumbai Indians.

Playing XIs:

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Dream11 top picks for the match:

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Surykumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan