IPL 2021: SRH vs RR, Match 40: Royals skipper Sanju Samson completes 3000 IPL runs, takes the orange cap

After electing to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium, Samson played another stellar knock, putting up a solid 82 off 57 to guide the Royals to a competitive score.

The Rajasthan skipper delivered with the bat again and en route to his fine innings, Samson added a couple of milestones to his name.

At the start of the match, Samson needed 65 runs to complete 3000 runs in IPL. Samson breached the 3K mark effortlessly during the Royals innings against Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the Rajasthan skipper needed 50 runs to become the second player after Ajinkya Rahane to complete 2,500 runs for the Royals. Samson, who top scored for the Royals once again, added these two milestones to his name during their IPL match on Monday.

In addition to that, the Royals wicketkeeper-batsman also became the highest scorer in the ongoing IPL season. Samson topped the list, taking the orange cap from Delhi Capital's Shikhar Dhawan, having scored 433 runs so far in his first season as captain of RR.

Another player to add a milestone to his name during the match was Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddarth Kaul. Kaul picked up the big wicket of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. The SRH pacer has now pocketed 50 wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kaul became the third bowler to reach the landmark, as he joined teammates Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.