IPL 2021: Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, to undergo seven-day quarantine

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19

The explosive Australian batsman was picked up by the Capitals for Rs. 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions. 31-year-old Smith, who led Rajasthan Royals, was released by the Royals ahead of the auctions for the upcoming edition.

The 14th edition of the T20 event is set to get underway on April 9.

Upon his arrival, the Delhi franchise tweeted a photo of the Australian cricketer with the Gateway of India in the frame. “2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49,” tweeted the Capitals.

The team has already begun its training camp for the upcoming tournament. On a day when Smith joined the team, the Capitals were dealt a major blow as all-rounder Axar Patel, who had joined the team on March 28, returned a positive Covid test.

At Delhi, Smith will be reunited with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting is the head coach of the Delhi franchise. The Capitals will be led by the young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out due to injury.

DC will open their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10th at the Wankhede Stadium.