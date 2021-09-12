IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Sherfane Rutherford as Jonny Bairstow replacement

England wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow along with compatriots Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes had pulled out of the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons eight days ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the season.

While Sunrisers roped in Rutherford to replace Bairstow, who is an important member of the squad, Punjab Kings have brought in South Africa opener Aiden Markram as Malan's replacement for the second phase, scheduled to start from September 19.

The two franchises took to social media to make the announcement about the replacement players. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are yet to name a replacement for Woakes.

"The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

Meanwhile, PBKS tweeted: "𝘼𝙞-𝙙𝙚𝙣 vich tuhadda swaagat hai! Waving hand. Welcoming our newest Lion face Aiden Markram who will replace Dawid Malan for the remainder of the season! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes."

Earlier, Punjab Kings signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis as replacement for Riley Meredith and Adil Raashid as replacement for Jhye Richardson, while Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Tim Southee on board for Pat Cummins.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa and Bengal cricketer Akash Deep as replacement for injured Washington Sundar.

RCB also replaced Daniel Sams with Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson with George Garton and Finn Allen with Tim David.

Rajasthan Royals roped in West Indies duo Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas as replacement for Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The Royals also brought in Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips to replace Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye.

IPL 2021 which was postponed in May this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.